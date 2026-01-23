By now, Kevin Stefanski's first priority with Falcons should be painfully obvious

It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons need help at wide receiver because 2025 showcased that every single game. At various points throughout the season, the Falcons would have multiple undrafted free agent wide receivers running routes at one time. For a franchise that spent $180 million over four years on an aging Kirk Cousins, this is unacceptable.

Now that Kevin Stefanski is in the building, we're one general manager away from beginning to piece the 2026 NFL Draft together. Atlanta had many ups and downs last season, but the receiving position is in desperate need of reinforcements.

Drake London was an elite receiver for weeks before an injury derailed his season. Outside of him, the Falcons really have no trustworthy pass-catching options. Of course, Bijan Robinson will always be an elite pass catcher, but we're discussing true receivers.

Kyle Pitts would line up out wide often, but never got going until the final month of his five-year rookie contract. Even if the Falcons retain him, he's never proven consistent production throughout his career. This brings us to the potential solutions:

The Falcons must target the wide receiver position in the 2026 Draft

Local product Zachariah Branch is a fantastic fit for this Falcons' offense, regardless of who is the new general manager. Branch spent his junior season just down the road at Georgia, where he boosted his draft stock tremendously.

Branch caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs. Branch was Georgia's most productive all-around receiver in recent memory. His sudden burst of speed and elite change of direction propelled him past defenders consistently.

The 21-year-old was mainly used as a screen-guy at the beginning of the season, but was utilized much more downfield as the season progressed. If Stefanski and Matt Ryan put his elite speed and playmaking ability opposite Drake London, or in the slot, this passing offense will explode.

Oh, he's also an electric return man. Something the Falcons still need.

Another wide receiver to watch out for in the 2026 NFL Draft is Chris Bell. The senior out of Louisville broke onto the scene with 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Bell posted a three-game stretch where he recorded 135, 170 and 136 reeciving yards with five combined touchdowns. His ACC opponents weren't elite all season, until you realize his two best games were against the National Championship runner-up Miami Hurricanes and the ACC Championship runner-up Virginia Cavaliers.

Once again, we're highlighting elite speed with Bell. I'm convinced if the Falcons get a deep-play threat to pair with London's contested catch ability, this offense will be difficult to stop.

Bell is widely regarded as a late first, early second-round pick, making him difficult to pick up. If Atlanta sees him as a true difference maker, they may have to trade up a few spots to snag him, which they're well accustomed to doing. Or they can just pray he falls.

The final receiver we'll profile is Alabama's Germie Bernard. He's listed as slightly taller and slower than the other two I offered, but has years of production to back him up.

In 2025, despite being on the same team as Ryan Williams, led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions. After an eight-catch, 146 yard performance in the season opener against Florida State, Bernard remained consistent throughout the entire season.

He won't blow you away with elite speed, but he would be a fantastic addition to the offense in 2026. These are just a few elite potential adds to the Falcons' ailing receiving room. If Atlanta makes one or two bold draft day moves, this offense will be exciting to watch.