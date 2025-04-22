Adam Schefter names hilarious Kirk Cousins trade destination

Kirk Cousins' career in Minnesota was rocky, to say the least. Despite his consistent production, fans were critical of the quarterback and his lack of playoff success.

Those same fans were happy to see him sign with the Atlanta Falcons—a fanbase that quickly inherited the hate. But, things may come full circle as the veteran looks to join a new team.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings are among the select teams that are interested in Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins, Vikings reunion is possible if the Falcons are willing to budge

Not to brag, but I have been saying it since Kirk Cousins' downfall: the Minnesota Vikings could push for a reunion. It makes too much sense, you have an uncertain, young quarterback who can learn from someone like Cousins. Not to mention, you know what Cousins can do for you on the field.

However, had idea had seemingly cooled down with the perceived confidence in J.J. McCarthy, until Adam Schefter wrote the following:

"There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million. How much any team would be willing to pay also would influence the compensation it gives up. The higher the payment, the lower the draft compensation; the lower the payment, the higher the draft compensation. The Falcons and Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, recognize their future is not together, and how it will play out could very well be influenced by this draft."

Could you imagine the uproar in the Twin Cities?

The strange dynamic in this is that Cousins reuniting with Kevin O'Connell is the exact situation he wants to avoid. They have a young, talented quarterback who would replace him sooner rather than later. Are the established relationships enough for him to ignore that?

As Schefter mentions, it would take the Atlanta Falcons budging on their asking price. There is a balancing act between paying for part of Cousins' contract and draft compensation.

It will be interesting to see where the Falcons land on that scale. Are they looking to prioritize financial relief or draft picks? Based on what has happened, draft picks is the likely answer.

With the Dirty Birds signing a backup quarterback and the Draft approaching, answers will likely come soon.