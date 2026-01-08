Arthur Blank faces brutal roadblock in Falcons' pursuit of top coaching candidate

The Atlanta Falcons have only been looking for a new head coach for a few days since firing Raheem Morris, but Tuesday night's bombshell shook the entire coaching carousel to its core. When John Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens, he became the prospective head coach teams desired.

The 63-year-old coach has skyrocketed atop several team's coaching wish lists, and some reports said that there are even a few teams with coaches under contract with interest. The Falcons are reported to be interested, but SNY's Connor Hughes said the Giants are "all in" on the Super Bowl-winning coach.

Sources: #Giants are "all-in" on John Harbaugh right now. He's the No. 1 coach on their wish list.



Since Harbaugh was fired, it's been known that the Giants are the team to watch, but Hughes' report also confirms the Falcons are a team to watch. They have yet to schedule an interview, but it seems like only a matter of time before he gets flooded with requests, including one from the Falcons.

In all honesty, it would be no surprise if they get a deal done, assuming they can fend off the G-Men.

The New York Giants are the only team standing in the way of Falcons' interest in John Harbaugh

The Giants are an interesting case for Harbaugh, but there's no denying Atlanta is a better landing spot. In New York, he'd have to deal with a sitting duck GM in Joe Schoen and a meddling ownership group, whereas with the Falcons, he could hand-pick the general manager who will best fit his vision.

Additionally, the Dirty Birds' roster is significantly better in a worse division, so Harbaugh can step in and immediately make this team competitive. There is plenty of talent for him to work with, and facing the Panthers and Saints twice a year is far easier than facing teams like the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Panthers won the NFC South despite winning just eight games this year, so the bar is lower for success with the Falcons. They haven't made the playoffs in eight seasons and patience is wearing thin in the fanbase, so Blank knows he can't mess up a golden opportunity to hire a proven winner.

With that said though, the Giants do have a leg up in some ways. Unlike the Falcons, they have a franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart and their 2026 first-round pick is inside the top five, while the Falcons' have no 2026 first-round pick and they don't have much financial flexibility to work with.

There are pros and cons for both jobs, but Harbaugh has to consider the fact he isn't getting any younger. That means he should accept the job that immediately gives him the best shot to win another Super Bowl, and despite their QB woes, that's with the Falcons.