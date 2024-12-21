Arthur Blank's EVP says you shouldn't believe Falcons cutting Kirk Cousins rumor

The Executive Vice President of the Arthur Blank Family of Businesses tweeted an interesting message after Adam Schefter tweeted that Kirk Cousins would be released in the offseason.

Kirk Cousins' divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the league fully expecting Atlanta to have to release him by then.https://t.co/pUBOJ03BXi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2024

Don’t believe everything see on the ol’ interwebs.



And have a tremendous Saturday. — Brett Jewkes (@BJewkes) December 21, 2024

While he doesn't outright call out the NFL insider's tweet, the timing basically does.

Brett Jewkes knows what is happening inside the Atlanta Falcons organization. He is close with Arthur Blank and has often been vocal on social media when the team performs well. Trusting him over Adam Schefter would be wise, so don't be certain Cousins will be released.

If the Falcons don't release Kirk Cousins then what happens to him?

I have previously stated that the Atlanta Falcons won't release Kirk Cousins. However, it does seem like a possibility. He hasn't played well enough for a team to trade assets to inherit a $40-million salary for next season.

It is doubtful they will find a taker on the trade block.

This leaves three options: a release, retirement, or return. If Jewkes is right, we are down to retirement or a return.

It is hard to imagine the team holding onto the veteran if Michael Penix Jr. balls out to close the season. Not to mention, it is doubtful Cousins will want to be a season-long backup in 2025.

Retirement may be an option for the veteran quarterback. He has already made plenty of money and if his injuries don't heal like he hopes then he may cap his excellent 13-year career.

However, even after Jewkes' tweet, releasing Cousins seems like the most likely option. There isn't much else they can do with him; it is the sensical option.

How Penix plays will also have a big say in what happens in the offseason. We will have to wait and see what happens in March and beyond.