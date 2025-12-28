Arthur Blank subtly revealed Terry Fontenot's fate with shocking Matt Ryan decision

There are few players as synonymous with the Atlanta Falcons as Matt Ryan, so there's no surprise he's attempting to find any way possible to stay around the team. While talks of an NFL comeback went nowhere, he's set his sights on returning to Flowery Branch in the most unexpected capacity.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer tweeted during FOX NFL Sunday that Ryan and the Falcons have discussed him potentially joining the team's front office. He added that Matty Ice would likely take a high-profile position in Atlanta, meaning he would most likely work closely with GM Terry Fontenot.

Scoopage: Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role. While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing. It would be for a… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 28, 2025

With the Dirty Birds sitting at 6-9 through, they need to make any positive changes they can find, because fan support is waning. And with both Fontenot and Raheem Morris sitting on the hot seat, hiring a franchise legend could help them earn some necessary brownie points with the fanbase.

Matt Ryan joining the front office is what Falcons fans have waited for

Given Arthur Blank loves the four-time Pro Bowler, Glazer's report is hardly surprising to those who know how Blank rolls. Glazer's same report indicates that while talks are still ongoing between the two sides, people close to Ryan believe that he's seriously considering this move, which is exciting.

Since retiring in 2023, the former NFL MVP has ventured into sports media, appearing as a panelist on The NFL Today on CBS, and served as a game analyst alongside Ian Eagle and Nate Burleson for Thursday's Christmas Day game between the Cowboys and the Commanders on Netflix.

After Philip Rivers returned to the gridiron, many speculated that the 40-year-old was next to come out of retirement, but he has seemed to be content staying around the game in a different way. But now, he really might be looking at the Falcons from a different lens if he joins Atlanta's front office.

It's unclear what the extent of this role will be, but the fact that it will be significant is telling. There have been reports that Blank will be evaluating the entire front office's future across the next few weeks, but this could mean Ryan could help him decide on the new head coach and GM, or it could confirm Morris and Fontenot are safe another year.

Matty Ice spent 14 of his 15 NFL seasons donning red and black, and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl back in 2016. He is the winningest quarterback in franchise history by a wide margin, so there is no player in franchise history that is better suited for this responsibility without executive experience.

And given ex-players have a track record of becoming successful executives, there's no reason for both sides not to consider an unlikely reunion in Atlanta, especially since he and his family have been great with giving back to the community over the years.