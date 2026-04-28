Atlanta Falcons 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels

The Atlanta Falcons enhanced their linebacker corps for the long-term with the drafting of Kendal Daniels in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Daniels profiles similarly to De'Vondre Campbell, but he should fit in well in the Kaden Elliss role for the team. Jeff Ulbrich has a view of players he wants, and if Daniels is the view of what he wants, Ulbrich has earned trust with past results that he will help Daniels become a very good linebacker.

Kendal Daniels, Linebacker, University of Oklahoma

Athletic Comparison and Numbers

Kendal Daniels was drafted in round 4 with pick 134 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 5.09 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1708 out of 3480 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/nsEYeNpa6P pic.twitter.com/4acEA72OUQ — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Kendal Daniels compares to Justin Strnad as an athlete.

#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/DKnNoOyBdp — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 25, 2026

Justin Strnad has been a very solid starter in the NFL for the Denver Broncos. He's not a true middle linebacker, but he has shown that he can provide value when he's on the field by attacking against the run and providing value as a blitzer. Early in his career, he was a great special teams player who helped out as part of the core four units there.

Stats and Awards

2025: 13 Games Played, 53 Tackles, 9.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 QB Hurries, 3 Pass Deflections

2024: 12 Games Played, 64 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 7 Pass Deflections

2023: 14 Games Played, 105 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

2022: 13 Games Played, 71 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 4 QB Hurries, 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 5 Pass Deflections, Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-Big 12

2021: 3 Games Played, Redshirted

Highlight Reel

Kendal Daniels is a MASSIVE hybrid defender who destroys ball carriers pic.twitter.com/YYveif4Omp — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 25, 2026

Kendal Daniels is 6’5, 245lbs, plays every position, and HITS HARD 💥



A talented DC is going to make him an impact player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/JDyrDAscPQ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 16, 2026

Scouting Report

Strengths

Kendal Daniels understands how and when to shoot the gap against the run and uses that quite often to create tackles for loss. He's someone who is perfect as a spy against mobile quarterbacks but can cover well enough in zones or blitz on passing downs. He has a ton of athleticism as a former safety and as he's been adding weight, he has slowed a little. But with an NFL program, that speed he showed at safety will continue to come back more and more. His long frame will be annoying for opposing teams to account for in the middle of the field and could lead to turnovers.

Weaknesses

The biggest issues in Daniels' game come from his lack of leverage on run plays. He tends to get washed out by blockers who take better angles to the point than he does. He also isn't one of the more instinctual players and needs to get as many reps as possible to help with that. Daniels does need to improve his feel in zone defense and understand how to take better angles with his man coverage as well. He's also more of a true arm tackler than a hitter on the majority of his tackles.

Spamming the hit stick pic.twitter.com/TEIgs8OaoG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2026

Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags

Kendal Daniels was a very clean player off the field who has been touted for his work ethic as well as was a game captain at times during his time at Oklahoma State. He's someone who doesn't have any notable off-field red flags. The Falcons love players like this because they are low-risk off the field.

NFL Stylistic Comparison: De'Vondre Campbell

Both Campbell and Daniels are rangy athletes who have shown positives in coverage, but they did their best as blitzers. In the NFL, Campbell developed into a true all-around linebacker once he left Atlanta and made his way to Green Bay. Atlanta should hope that Daniels ends up as the next Campbell because that would be a competent, rangy linebacker next to their primary playmaker in the middle of the defense.

Standard Scheme fits

Coverage, Blitzing

Kendal Daniels is very similar to what De'Vondre Campbell was coming out of college being more of a long, rangy athlete who can play well in zone coverages while also being a plus as a blitzer in the run and pass game. His best fit might just be the role that Kaden Elliss played in Atlanta during his time with the team. The Falcons should love this fit if that's the long-term goal for his play.

How does he project to fit in with the Falcons?

The Falcons lost Kaden Elliss this offseason and need someone to replace his role within the defense. Based on his strengths and weaknesses, Daniels could end up being the perfect fit for the role while also providing more athleticism and size than what Elliss provided. The Falcons wouldn't have made this pick without a plan, and considering Atlanta decided to make this pick with better linebackers available on the board, that plan needs to make sense.

Why LB Kendal Daniels instead of LB Kyle Louis or S Jalon Kilgore?

The Falcons wanted someone who had more size and was a converted safety over a smaller converted safety type in Kyle Louis. Jalon Kilgore would have been interesting for a similar style move, though. He has freakish athleticism, but much like Louis, would be an undersized linebacker in the Falcons scheme. Daniels seems to project best in that old Kaden Elliss role and neither one of Kilgore or Louis could play that role.

All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.