Falcons all but cloned Divine Deablo with high-upside Kendal Daniels pick

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Kendal Daniels with the 134th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Falcons fans had the same reaction: that is a Jeff Ulbrich pick right there. He's a perfect fit for what Ulbrich wants to build, as he has the size and the athleticism to make an instant impact in many areas.

If you take a closer look at this Daniels pick, it continues the MO Atlanta's defense has previously built. The 23-year-old is a safety-turned-linebacker that is built to thrive in Ulbrich's system, which is eerily similar to another player the Falcons rely heavily upon on defense in star LB Divine Deablo.

When Deablo was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders planned to move him to linebacker even though he played safety at Virginia Tech. And while he showed flashes in Vegas, it wasn't until he signed with the Falcons and linked up with Ulbrich that his LB career took off.

Kendal Daniels and Divine Deablo will give Jeff Ulbrich all the versatility he could want at linebacker

At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Daniels is a lot bigger than the 6-foot-3, 223-pound Deablo, but their usage will be the same. They are mean to patrol the field and wear a lot of hats for this defense, but based on his usage at Oklahoma, the fourth-round rookie might be the defender of Ulbrich's dreams.

The Dirty Birds lost Kaden Elliss in free agency, and they are making sure to replace him with younger, more versatile athletes who fit the defensive vision. Christian Harris and Channing Tindall are the small moves, but the range of two former safeties in Daniel as Deablo as chess pieces is cinema.

The Falcons basically cloned A.J. Terrell by drafting his little brother Avieon in the second round, and now they're cloning another one of Ulbrich's top defenders a few rounds later. The Oklahoma State transfer is no stranger to bedlam, but by taking Daniels, this Atlanta defense is ready to wreak havoc with upside for 'Brich to tap into.