Atlanta Falcons' beloved player is good as gone entering August

Younghoe Koo said it better than anyone, he is coming off the worst season of his career, missing nine of his 34 field goals.

That prompted the Atlanta Falcons to bring in competition in the form of the young, German-born Lenny Krieg.

So far in training camp, Krieg's strong leg has given him the leg up (pun intended) on becoming the team's starting kicker in 2025.

Unfortunately, this means Koo needs a strong month to avoid going from one of the league's best to searching for a new team.

Falcons are heading toward a quick change at the kicker for 2025

Younghoe Koo has done a lot for the Falcons in such a short amount of time. Few, if any, kickers in the league have been more clutch than Koo.

However, kickers are only as good as their latest kicks, and Koo's latest kicks were not good enough to keep his job.

By all accounts, both Koo and Lenny Krieg have had strong training camps, with Krieg holding the slight advantage on the stat sheet.

But the stat sheet isn't why the Falcons will roll with Krieg, it is his potential.

The newcomer has been blasting footballs through the uprights. Not only has he been accurate from long distances, but he is clearing the crossbar by a mile.

Younghoe Koo has displayed plenty of kicking power through his career, but his career-long is still short of 60 yards.

Having a kicker that can reliably make 60-plus-yard kicks is so valuable, especially in end-of-half and end-of-game moments.

This kicking competition for the Falcons comes down to whether or not Krieg can consistently hit from the shorter ranges. If he does, the Falcons won't hesitate to name him their starter.

It is an unfortunate truth, but Koo could find himself on the trading block by the month's end.

