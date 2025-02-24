The perfect free agent for Atlanta Falcons at every position

There is a lot of work to be done for the Atlanta Falcons. They are tasked with adding defensive starters and team-wide depth through the draft and free agency.

Much of the improvement will come in free agency. This is where they can ensure they get the guy they want rather than hoping they are still available at pick 15. However, with their cap restraints, moves will have to be made to afford any player who hits the open market -- fortunately, there are plenty.

We will look at the perfect free agent fit at each position for the Dirty Birds, starting with the offense.

Atlanta Falcons perfect free agent fits: Offense

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo - Los Angeles Rams

The once-coveted starter is now nothing more than a solid backup quarterback. Last season, Jimmy Garoppolo spent his season backing up Matthew Stafford but will be looking for his next stop.

The Falcons are a great destination for him after they release Kirk Cousins. They need a veteran backup to Michael Penix Jr. and with Garoppolo spending a season with the Rams, he will already be familiar with Zac Robinson's system. It may not be the most exciting signing but it is important.

RB: Avery Williams

The Falcons don't need another running back so the thinking behind re-signing Avery Williams is his special teams value. He has been a solid return man worth his minimal price.

WR: Demarcus Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

Demarcus Robinson has been an excellent deep threat throughout his career and he also showed his propensity for scoring touchdowns last season by hauling in seven. The soon-to-be free agent is familiar with Atlanta's coaching staff and he would fill their need for a deep threat receiver.

TE: Austin Hooper - New England Patriots

Assuming Kyle Pitts stays put, an Austin Hooper reunion would be a smart decision for the Falcons. Hooper can be a solid backup because he can do a bit of everything when needed. However, if Pitts is traded, expect a bigger move.

OL: Drew Dalman

Keeping the starting five intact would be a smart decision for the front office. Drew Dalman has been at the center of this stable offensive line for several years and has earned a new contract. Assuming the price isn't exorbitant, the Falcons should prioritize re-signing their starting center.

DL: Chase Young - New Orleans Saints

The official Falcons podcast convinced me of this one, Chase Young would be a perfect target for the Atlanta Falcons. Still in his mid-20s, the second-overall pick is still learning the NFL. He is talented, has shown he can wreak havoc, and could be undervalued due to his perceived bust label.

LB: Jamien Sherwood - New York Jets

Admittedly, there isn't much reason for the Falcons to pay a linebacker the type of money Jamien Sherwood will demand with other defensive needs. However, Jeff Ulbrich may be able to convince the front office that making this splash will change the defense.

The wildcard in this is Troy Andersen's health; there is no reason to think he can play a full season, meaning they have a big need at linebacker -- Sherwood would be the No. 1 target.

CB: Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

Fixing the cornerback position in free agency will be a long shot for the Atlanta Falcons. With few starting-caliber players, the prices will far exceed the talent. They must look deep and identify players who can flourish in their system.

The son of former Falcons cornerback Asante Samuel should be a top choice. At times, Asante Samuel Jr. has played at a high level and is a versatile piece who would be penciled in as the starting slot. His price will be reasonable after his 2024 season ended prematurely due to injury.

S: Jeremy Chinn - Washington Commanders

While he won't come cheap, Jeremy Chinn is exactly what the Dirty Birds need. The big safety can line up anywhere you ask him to which would be invaluable to this team. It would allow Jessie Bates to continue playing deep safety putting him in the best position to make plays on the ball. Signing Chinn would fix what has been an elusive roster spot.