Atlanta Falcons offseason deep dive: Breaking Down Atlanta's Sydney Brown trade

Sydney Brown was traded to the Atlanta Falcons per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter in a pick swap where the Falcons drop a bit in the fourth and sixth rounds with the Eagles to pick up the fourth-year safety. Brown was a former third-round selection for the Eagles and has been a solid contributor on special teams and in three-safety packages when not called upon as a depth player. The Falcons have been using the 2026 offseason to improve depth and competition all along the roster, and this is another move that will factor in there.

A Falcons-Eagles trade, per ESPN sources:



Falcons and Eagles swapped fourth- and sixth-round picks, with Atlanta also acquiring S Sydney Brown.



Picks No. 114 and 197 to the Eagles in exchange for picks No. 122, 215 and Sydney Brown. pic.twitter.com/fTwhbF2DHZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2026

The Falcons depth at safety needed more than the expiring contract of DeMarcco Hellams and Jammie Robinson in the mix. Adding Brown gives the Falcons someone who has the athleticism and instincts to excel in the deep safety role while also giving them some competition on special teams. The outside theory with this trade is that he could be competing for the nickel role while Billy Bowman is recovering from an Achilles injury that was suffered late during the 2025 season. Brown has insane athleticism and should be competitive for corner and safety roles.

Speaking of the nickel role, Brown does have over 150 snaps of slot corner play in the NFL to go along with over 750 snaps on special teams. Atlanta's special teams unit was rough in the 2025 season and led to quite a few losses because of their poor play. If this move is to bring in a core-4 special teams player (kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return) to replace the departing Khadarel Hodge, it might be the smartest move the Falcons make all season.

What does acquiring Sydney Brown accomplish for the Atlanta Falcons?

Sydney Brown was drafted with pick 66 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 957 SS from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/3p0rHfAvsh pic.twitter.com/kabb3HOxWk — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

There's another way-out there theory that he'll be replacing Jessie Bates in the Falcons defense, but that's just completely unlikely. Despite the fact that Bates is on an expiring deal this season, he's still just 29 years old, and the Falcons would be morons to try and let Bates leave after the 2026 season. It's extremely doubtful that the Falcons would be able to get the kind of compensation for Bates that would allow them to move on from the multi-time All-Pro safety that could have the same kind of impact that Bates has within the Falcons defense. This is a non-starter.

On the positive side, this trade has a very low cap impact. Brown is on an expiring deal himself with a cap impact of just around $1.5 million. The Falcons spending that much for special teams, depth and safety and competition for nickel packages is never a bad thing. Having someone like Brown in the room should only help the Falcons continue to build a roster that they aim to be competitive for a playoff spot in 2026. The Falcons made a prudent trading bringing in Brown and didn't have to give up anything but a few spots in the draft order to get him.

All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.