Atlanta Falcons' popular trade rumors continue to be completely illogical

On the surface, Kyle Pitts seems like an obvious trade candidate; he is a high-upside player for any team, could benefit from new scenery, is in the final year of his deal, and there have been rumors that the Falcons are listening to offers.

However, when you dive into things, there are numerous reasons it makes no sense to trade Kyle Pitts before the season.

Kyle Pitts trade rumors have been completely overblown

Kyle Pitts is someone the Falcons can't replace for 2025. They have no receiving threat without him, and there aren't any outside options to fill his spot.

The Falcons do not want a hole at any position as they enter the season with an inexperienced quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.

While Penix didn't target Pitts too often in his three starts, he did lean on him in clutch moments. He tossed a pass to him in the redzone against the Giants, which Pitts bobbled, leading to a turnover, and rifled a pass on fourth-and-goal with the season on the line against the Commanders.

Trading the tight end would do Penix no favors.

Then there are the logistics of a trade. It has been rumored that the Falcons want a second-round pick, at the very least.

Rightfully so, anything less than that would actually cost the Falcons in the future.

If Terry Fontenot lets his first draft pick finish his contract, someone will pay him next offseason, and the Falcons will get a compensatory pick.

So, why trade him for a fifth-rounder when you could keep him and potentially get a pick anyways?

There has been contempt in the city of Atlanta toward Kyle Pitts because he has failed to live up to expectations after his outstanding rookie season.

If Fontenot feels like that is affecting his play, then he should trade him. But it isn't fair to speculate on a player's mental state.

We are here to outline the facts, and the facts say that Kyle Pitts won't be traded by the Falcons.

