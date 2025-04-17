Atlanta Falcons' recent pre-draft visits have fans panicking

Edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback are the three positions linked to the Atlanta Falcons. They must build their defense after focusing on the offense early in the past four drafts.

However, if you want to put stock in pre-draft visits, things aren't as crystal clear as we thought. Recently, the front office has been doing homework on a position group that doesn't have a glaring hole.

Atlanta Falcons meeting with offensive linemen in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft

The Falcons have met with numerous offensive line prospects, especially at offensive tackle and center:

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

OT Charles Grant, William and Mary

OT Kelvin Banks, Texas (Private Workout)

C Willie Lampkin, UNC (Virtual)

OT Ben Chukwuma, Georgia St. (Local Pro Day)

OT Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech (Local Pro Day)

C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State (Local Pro Day)

C Jared Wilson, Georgia (Local Pro Day)

OT Logan Brown (Combine)

These visits have taken place over the past two months. They aren't all reflective of intense interest, but they show this team is looking hard at the position.

Offensive line isn't much of a need for the Atlanta Falcons. Their starting lineup—Jake Matthews, Matt Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary—is among the best in the NFL.

Nevertheless, Terry Fontenot has been known to take players with an eye on the future—the best example being last year with Michael Penix Jr. and Ruke Orhorhoro. If he is looking to do that this year, then taking an offensive lineman or two makes sense.

Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger, Kaleb McGary is entering the final year of his deal, and Ryan Neuzil hasn't started many games; it is a potential need in the not-too-distant future.

Fans would be in an uproar if offensive line is the Falcons' top pick. Yes, you want to follow the 'best player available' approach, but with so many defensive needs it should be the 'best defender available' approach.

If Atlanta finds a way to trade back then taking an offensive lineman makes sense. We will have to wait a week to learn what these meeting mean.