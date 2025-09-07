Younghoe Koo just made the kind of history nobody saw coming

Since being signed by the Atlanta Falcons before the 2019 season, Younghoe Koo has emerged as one of the most trusted kickers in the NFL. He could consistently drill kicks from 50+ and you knew you could count on the Pro Bowler in clutch moments. Or so we thought.

The 31-year-old was primarily at fault for the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. With an opportunity to send the contest to overtime, all Koo had to do was connect on a 44-yard field goal. But his attempt sailed wide right, and it resulted in a heartbreaking defeat in front of the home crowd.

Even his made field goal barely snuck through the uprights. Over the last few seasons, Koo has gone from a kicker you could trust to someone who someone who fans are clamoring for the team to move on from. And the numbers back that up. According to ESPN research, Koo’s 73% field goal percentage since the start of 2024 ranks 29th among 31 qualified kickers.

Younghoe Koo’s steep decline has Falcons fans wanting to cut ties

Those numbers do not reflect the performance of an elite kicker—he’s been way too in his head lately and it’s proven costly for the Falcons. He looks rattled, and it’s costing the Falcons. After the loss, head coach Raheem Morris refused to rule out the idea of a kicking competition with Lenny Kreig—though he did mention he did not want to make any knee-jerk reactions.

Even amid his struggles, Koo has retained the trust of the locker room. Both Michael Penix Jr and Jessie Bates III reflected their trust in the seven-year veteran while addressing the media.

It’s a sad story for a player who used to be a fan favoroite. In 2020 and 2021, the Georgia Southern product had back-to-back seasons where his field goal percentage was north of 90%. But since then, he has gradually declined every season, as his 73.5% conversion rate in 2024 marked a career-low.

According to ESPN Research, across the last two seasons, Koo was 5-5 on game-tying or go-ahead field goals across the final two minutes of regulation and overtime. That tied him with Tyler Bass for the most makes without a miss during that time frame—but that streak snapped in Week 1.

The margin for error in the NFL is razor thin, especially when you’re a kicker who fans can turn on in a moment’s notice.

