Beloved Falcons' assistant lands new opportunity in Baltimore after shocking exit

When the Atlanta Falcons decided to hire Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach, fans had to embrace the idea of there being changes within the coaching staff, for better or worse. As far as the defensive side of the ball, Jeff Ulbrich was retained as the defensive coordinator and he is keeping key coaches like Nate Ollie and Justin Hood.

On the offensive side, the Falcons have brought in new coaches like Tommy Rees and Robert Prince, and they also decided to not bring back offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwyane Ledford. It didn’t take too long for Ledford to land a job somewhere else.

Dwayne Ledford lands huge opportunity with Ravens after exit from Falcons

According to Adam Schefter, Ledford will head up to the AFC North and join the Ravens in the same role that he was in with the Falcons. Joining new head coach Jesse Minter as Baltimore is moving on from the John Harbaugh era.

Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire former Falcons run game coordinator/OL coach Dwayne Ledford for the same job and title, per source.



Ledford was with the Falcons since 2021, and helped lead a run game that finished in the top 10 in rushing the past three seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

The Falcons have been one of the best rushing offenses in the league under Ledford’s coaching and now he gets the chance to make the same impact with Derrick Henry in the backfield, and also helping this offensive line protect Lamar Jackson in the pocket.

Heck, part of the reason why Bijan Robinson was voted as a First-Team All-Pro was because of the help of Ledford and the offensive line.

Losing Ledford is big for Atlanta because the rushing attack can still live up to the greatness it has been, but now the protection could look a lot more different. It was very surprising to see Ledford exit the Falcons, but that’s the kind of move that happens when a new head coach comes into the building.

Some things stay the same, but there is also great change. The Ravens should heavily benefit from gaining Ledford as they will look to keep their high-powered offense going strong while Jackson and Henry are on the same team.