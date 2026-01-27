Falcons' hiring of Robert Prince brings new potential to WR room

One of the most common things to happen to a coaching staff when a new head coach comes into play, is changes on the staff. Kevin Stefanski is the new head coach for the Atlanta Falcons, which is a solid hire. Despite what happened in Cleveland, it wasn’t Stefanski’s fault that he had to deal with a horrible quarterback situation.

Now he gets a fresh starter in Atlanta, and he has been working on building up his staff. We know that Jeff Ulbrich is back as the defensive coordinator, and Tommy Rees has been hired as the offensive coordinator.

Yesterday, the Falcons made the decision to hire Craig Aukerman as the team’s next special teams coordinator, which could be a very underrated hire.

In addition to the Falcons hiring Aukerman, Falcons’ reporter Terrin Waack reported that the team has also named Robert Prince as the team’s new wide receivers coach, which is a very solid hire considering Prince’s prior stops.

Robert Prince hiring gives new potential to Falcons' WR room

Prince is following Aukerman to Atlanta from Miami, giving him the chance to work with Drake London and the WR room for Atlanta. When you look at Princes’ coaching history, his presence could really impact Atlanta for the better.

He has worked with players like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb in recent memory. He has been the wide receiver coach for the Dolphins, Cowboys, Texans, and Lions in the last couple of years.



Adding him to Atlanta gives the Falcons an opportunity to learn from Price and help London and the rest of the receivers take the step forward under Kevin Stefanski. Again, even though the Falcons have Bijan Robinson in the backfield, Atlanta is going to have to throw the ball. Not to mention, these players are going to have to prove that they can play well under Stefanski.