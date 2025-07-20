Bengals save former Falcons starting quarterback's career in surprising signing

The Atlanta Falcons took a big risk going into the 2023 season, expecting their former third-round pick, Desmond Ridder, to develop into a franchise quarterback, and, safe to say, it spoiled another season.

He has since spent time with two other teams, but has been a free agent searching for a new home this offseason.

He has finally found one as he returns to the city where he played his college ball, Cincinnati.

Interestingly enough, their corresponding move was releasing another former Falcons quarterback, Logan Woodside.

Bengals save Desmond Ridder's career heading into training camp

To say it has been a rough few years for Desmond Ridder would be an understatement.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat went from being a mid-round pick to being asked to be the franchise quarterback in his second season. He did not produce, leading to him getting benched twice in one year.

The Falcons then traded him early last offseason to the Cardinals, who released him during final cuts and signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders poached him soon after, and had him start one game after their quarterback injuries.

Ridder has spent the entire offseason searching for a place to continue his NFL career.

He rejected an offer to play in the United Football League, and backed out of a tryout with the Denver Broncos.

Fortunately, the Bengals have allowed him to continue his career as a third-string quarterback, for now.

Cincy's top two passers are set in stone with Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.

Last year, they kept third-stringer Logan Woodside on the practice squad for most of the season; Ridder is fighting for that role.

And, it isn't like that isn't an important role for that team. Two-time Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Burrow has struggled with injuries at times, so if something happens to him again, Ridder will find himself as a primary backup.

All in all, Ridder should be happy that he gets to continue his career in a city that already adores him.

