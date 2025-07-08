Falcons obviously have NFL's top candidate for Offensive Player of the Year

Bijan Robinson has been everything the Atlanta Falcons hoped as the No. 8 pick, and more.

The former college superstar has quickly risen to be one of the NFL's top superstars. He has improved game by game, and it has him trending toward being the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Bijan Robinson will be the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons' top playmaker has put together a great first two seasons in the NFL, totaling 518 rushes for 2,432 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, to go with 119 receptions for 918 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Most of that production came last season when he bested his rookie numbers by 480 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Now, with another offseason to improve, and a better passing threat around him, he is ready for a historic season.

In his first year he dealt with stacked boxes because defenses were daring Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke to throw the ball.

Things improved a bit in his second season with Kirk Cousins, but the mid-season cold stretch left him as the Falcons' only threat to gain yards.

That should all change with the gunslinging Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. The young passer has the ability to push the defenders out of the box, opening more holes for the superstar running back.

This plays into what Bijan has emphasized this offseason: explosive plays. His career-long rush is just 38 yards, and you can blame that on the stacked boxes.

If he can generate more 40-plus-yard runs, his stats will multiply, and the league will pay more attention.

Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson will also rely on his running back to take pressure off his quarterback—a quid pro quo relationship.

The passing game is an the area that can set him apart as the league's best offensive threat. He hasn't cracked 500 yards through the air, and if he can change that, then the accolades will follow.

More Falcons news and rumors: