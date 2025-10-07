Bengals' shocking QB trade is a massive fumble for perfect Joe Burrow replacement

The Atlanta Falcons will have to find another trade partner if they want to move Kirk Cousins. After Joe Burrow went down, the Bengals felt like a perfect fit for the 37-year-old for weeks now, but Cincinnati opted to go down a different avenue to acquire a stopgap quarterback.

While Jake Browning has struggled to replace the two-time Pro Bowler under center, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier that the Browns were trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals for a Day 3 pick swap. The 40-year-old won a Super Bowl in Baltimore over a decade ago, yet will now suit up for his third NFC North franchise.

Trade: Browns are trading QB Joe Flacco and a 6th-round pick to the Bengals for a 5th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/VbIorM9985 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2025

Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris controversially opted to retain the four-time Pro Bowler while trade interest was at its peak earlier this offseason. And with the Bengals no longer a viable destination, it's looking like Cousins will remain a Falcon through the end of 2025.

Kirk Cousins won't be getting traded anytime soon

Cousins signed a four-year $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason, but the selection of Michael Penix Jr. put his time as QB1 on a clock. After throwing a career-high 16 interceptions last season, Cousins started just 14 games before the 2024 first-rounder was named the starter.

Despite Penix impressing early in his NFL career, it hasn't come without bumps in the road. He threw two interceptions in a 30-0 loss against against the Panthers in Week 3—which saw Cousins replace him in the fourth quarter.

Fans have expected the quarterback controversy to resurface, but Morris has been vocal in his support of Penix—and he proved why that is in Week 4. The 34-27 victory over the Commanders saw Penix shine, throwing for over 300 yards and two scores which saw Cousins trade chatter resurface.

Fans might want to see Atlanta move on from the Michigan State product, but they are clearly content with keeping him. Cousins provides valuable insurance should anything happen to Penix, and his $40 million cap hit has made facilitating a trade incredibly difficult.

With their former starter now suiting up for a divison rival, the Browns will be turning to rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders the rest of the season.

This trade will mark the first-ever trade between the two AFC North rivals, and Flacco will now suit up for his sixth NFL team in Week 6 against the Packers—who he and the Browns upset in Week 3. They chose to trade for a cheaper option than Cousins or Russell Wilson, banking on the former Super Bowl MVP to return to form surrounded by some elite playmakers in Cincy.

However, not acquiring Cousins is an obvious missed opportunity, as he clearly still has what it takes to remain a competent starter in this league for one of the NFL's best offenses.

