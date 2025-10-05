Kirk Cousins just dropped another massive hint about his future with the Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has been in trade discussions ever since Michael Penix Jr took over the starting job towards the end of last season. This offseason, many thought that Cousins would be dealt to greener pastures, yet Atlanta chose to stick it out with the 37-year-old quarterback.

While it's still early in the season, the NFL trade deadline is just over a month away. With Cousins' future in Atlanta still in question, the Falcons' backup quarterback was recently asked how he's approaching the NFL trade deadline.

"Right now, it's just about the role I'm in, and focused in on helping us win football games a being ready for the next challenges we face. I'll stay sharp, and you never know what the league will bring," said Cousins.

Kirk Cousins could step in when needed for the Falcons

There have been times this season when Cousins' role as the backup quarterback for the Falcons has been extremely valuable. Cousins continues to be a valuable mentor for Penix as he continues to grow into Atlanta's quarterback of the future.

Penix has experienced growing pains in his four starts for the Falcons this season, as he has thrown for 918 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. In the Falcons' 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Cousins stepped in for the former top-10 pick in garbage time after the former Washington star threw for 172 yards and two interceptions on 18-of-36 passing.

Before Penix took over as the starting quarterback in December of 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games, throwing for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a career-high 16 interceptions.

Given Penix's inconsistent start to 2025, it may be smart for the Falcons to keep a veteran like Cousins around. Cousins is a reliable replacement for the 25-year-old if a scenario emerges where he suffers an injury. Emory Jones, who is on the IR, is currently listed as the third quarterback on the Falcons' depth chart, but Easton Stick would likely be activated from the practice squad if disaster were to strike.

With teams like the Cincinnati Bengals in need of a quarterback replacement due to Joe Burrow's toe injury that'll sideline him through December, it's hard to imagine that Cousins wouldn't be one of the top suitors at the trade deadline. But only time will tell what the Falcons decide to do with Cousins at the trade deadline.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: