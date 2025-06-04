Bijan Robinson comments bring a smile to the face of Falcons fans

It didn't take long for Bijan Robinson to establish himself as one of the NFL's best running backs—he did so as a rookie.

Then he helped guide the Atlanta Falcons offense through all of last season's turmoil, putting together a Pro Bowl season. Even then, he is still not satisfied with his production, making it impossible to know just how good he can be.

Falcons have an always-improving superstar in Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson ran the ball 304 times for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 61 catches for 431 yards and another touchdown in 2024.

For most running backs, that would be a dream come true. But for Bijan, it is only the beginning.

During OTAs, the superstar discussed what he wants to improve on, and it can only leave you excited for what is to come.

"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff. Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills. I've been doing a lot more running, 100 yards, like sprinting, so we can be prepared for, God willing, when those moments come in all the games." Bijan Robinson

Trying to imagine an improved Bijan is scary (for other teams). He was incredible last year despite all the chaos around him.

However, he does have a point when it comes to long runs; he didn't generate any massive plays last season. His longest run of the season was 37 yards, and the longest of his career is 38 (he did have a 71-yard catch as a rookie).

One could also argue it makes his season more impressive. He remained consistent in getting chunk yards rather than blowing up the stat sheet by ripping off a 60-yard run.

Nevertheless, I don't think anyone would complain if he generates more explosive plays for Zac Robinson's offense. It would mesh well with Michael Penix Jr.'s ability to get the ball down the field.

