Bijan Robinson’s hold-in officially ends with historic extension

The hold-in for Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is finally over.

After seeing Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and even Matthew Bergeron get paid this offseason, Robinson's time has finally come, and the Falcons' new regime has rewarded their MVP candidate with a truly historic contract extension.

For the time being, Robinson is the highest-paid running back in NFL history after signing a three-year extension worth a total of $75 million, including $51 million in guaranteed money. If not for Jeremiyah Love's rookie contract guarantees, that would be the highest contract guarantee for a running back in league history.

Bijan Robinson's record-setting contract with Falcons resets the resurrected RB market

The Falcons have, for the time being, completely reset a running back market that has been resurrected in recent years. We've come a long way from running backs having to hope for a franchise tag from teams to get some actual guaranteed cash, and a couple of players who have paved the way for Robinson include Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley.

McCaffrey is getting $19 million in average annual salary from the 49ers, while Barkley is getting $20.6 million per year from the Eagles. Those two players started a new wave of NFL teams actually paying running backs like top-end skill position players, even if they're still not even coming close to top-tier wide receiver money.

Robinson's new extension with the Falcons keeps him under contract with the team through the end of the 2030 season, and combined with the remainder of his rookie contract, gives him the opportunity to earn up to $90.05 million over the next five years.

The funny thing about historic contract extensions in today's NFL is that someone is seemingly always lurking right behind to come and surpass it. Robinson is the highest-paid running back in league history for now, but the representation for Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is now licking their chops at the chance to see him surpass the deal.

Thankfully, the Falcons don't have to worry about that or care about it anymore. Bijan Robinson's hold-in from training camp has ended with the superstar running back rightfully taking the crown as the highest-paid in league history at his position, a distinction he's earned over the past few seasons, but especially last year with nearly 2,300 yards from scrimmage and a 1st-team All-Pro selection.

Robinson is part of the running back renaissance in today's NFL, and is one of the rare non-quarterbacks who could legitimately contend for MVP. Now that he's gotten his new deal taken care of, it's full steam ahead toward making that happen.