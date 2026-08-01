Falcons' latest contract extension shows that a Bijan Robinson deal is coming

It's been the summer of contract extensions for the Atlanta Falcons. First it was Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and somehow Bijan Robinson has not been the next player to sign an extension in Atlanta. Even a hold-in during training camp couldn't help him be the next player signed to a long-term deal.

Hopefully Bijan's deal is coming, but one of the men blocking for him just got a new deal before him. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Falcons signed OG Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million contract extension with $60 million guaranteed--keeping a linchpin of the offensive line in place.

The $24 million per year Bergeron will make on his new deal is worth the same as Dallas Cowboys' OG Tyler Smith, making him tied for the highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL. And considering the situation with the All-Pro back is already getting a little contentious, this will both help and hurt him.

Extending Matthew Bergeron won't do the Falcons any favors with Bijan Robinson

Frankly, it's not hard to see why Atlanta got a deal done with Bergeron first. Unlike Bijan, who has two more years on his rookie deal, the 2023 second-round pick was entering a contract year--and Ian Cunningham did not want to risk messing with the continuity of one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

The Dirty Birds knew they would've had to extend the fourth-year IOL at some point soon, since they're banking on the hire of new offensive line coach Bill Callahan to help Bergeron take another step forward, especially when they want to keep the OL in place so Robinson can keep thriving.

It's a good sign for the 24-year-old for Atlanta to retain one of his most important linemen, especially since they'll retain four of five starters in the trenches from last season. Now, both Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron are locked up for the next half-decade, which is less flashy but just as crucial.

Here's the issue though: it won't matter if they don't get a deal done with Bijan. The longer they wait, the greater the risk that the Detroit Lions extend Jahmyr Gibbs first, which would drive up the price tag.-- but then again, if he replicates his production from 2025, he'll shatter the RB market anyway.

It's a pretty hefty deal all things considered, but league history suggests there is far less risk paying linemen than running backs. And considering, Bijan is on track to become the highest-paid running back in NFL history on a new deal, the Falcons want to ensure the situation is set before paying up.

Extending Matthew Bergeron before Bijan Robinson isn't a popular decision, and while the star RB likely won't take it well, it's clearer than ever before that his payday is next on the docket.