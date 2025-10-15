Bijan Robinson just deservingly praised Drake London in hilarious postgame exchange

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t just win a football game on Monday night — they made a statement. Behind another electric performance from Bijan Robinson and a monster showing from Drake London, the Falcons handled business in a 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

But after the win, the highlight wasn’t just Robinson’s 81-yard touchdown run or London’s 158-yard receiving night. It was a comedic postgame exchange between the two young stars that showed just how much swagger — and chemistry this Falcons' offense has developed.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson stepped in to ask wide receiver Drake London a question: pic.twitter.com/NiU9hgW8GE — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 14, 2025

Bijan Robinson and Drake London put on a show in multiple ways

The Falcons offense looked balanced, dynamic, and fearless against one of the most teams in the NFL. Robinson ran wild, fishing with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries — including that breathtaking 81-yard sprint that had Mercedes-Benz stadium shaking.

Meanwhile, Drake London turned in one of the best performances of his career. London hauled in 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, torching Buffalo’s secondary all night long. It marked the first time in franchise history that a Falcon recorded 150+ rushing yards and another had 150+ receiving yards in the same game.

London’s breakout couldn’t have come at a better time. After the pass offense has had a quiet few weeks, he dominated in a big fashion and silenced any critics that questioned his consistency and how lethal this offense can get.

As reporters gathered around the locker room postgame, Bijan Robinson couldn’t resist turning the moment into a comedy bit. Standing next to London, Robinson laughed and said something along the lines of, “ Why do they keep doubting you bro?” Before going on to call London, “ an extension of the offensive line,”.

The line got everyone laughing — but it was also pure respect disguised as humor. Robinson wasn’t just hyping up his teammate: he was acknowledging the gritty, all-around work London does beyond catching passes.

”Drake’s out there blocking, running routes, making plays. He’s a dog,” Robinson said.

Robinson on London: People continue to doubt Drake and I don't understand it. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 14, 2025

London, for his part, just smiled — the kind of grin that says ‘we told you so’.

Moments like that show how far this Falcons team has come under Raheem Morris. There’s noticeable looseness, confidence, and unity that wasn’t always present in past seasons. Robinson and London are at the heart of that — two young stars who feed off each other’s energy and aren’t afraid to have fun while dominating opponents.

Atlanta’s 24-14 upset over pushed them to 3-2 on the season and, more importantly, sent a message that this offense can hang with anybody when it’s clicking.

And if Monday night was any indication, the rest of the NFL might want to start taking Atlanta’s young core very seriously, even when they’re joking around.