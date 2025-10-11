Bijan Robinson's extension valuation will have Falcons running to his agent

If there is one player the Atlanta Falcons plan on extending in the coming years, it is Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons' offense has been built around the stud running back. He has done everything for them at an elite level, whether that be running the ball, operating as a receiver, or pass protection.

His importance to the Dirty Birds cannot be overstated, which is why they should be looking to get a second contract done as soon as he becomes eligible to put pen to paper this coming offseason.

But what would the numbers look like? Surprisingly (or not, considering his position), it shouldn't be too bad, according to Spotrac.

Spotrac predicts a three-year, $58-million extension for Bijan Robinson

Three years for $58 million ($19.3M AAV) for one of the league's best offensive weapons is a steal.

Even at his position, it is a steal. Saquon Barkley is making $20.6M per year after signing an extension during the offseason.

While Spotrac has an immense amount of knowledge, it is hard to believe the Falcons would get away with that sort of contract.

Bijan has proven he can be the NFL's best running back, and he deserves to be paid as such. We routinely see players who aren't at the top of their position signing deals as if they were, so there is no reason to think the Falcons and their offensive star won't reset the running back market.

Unfortunately for Bijan, he will never reach the price that elite receivers make due to the nature of his position, and the stigma that elite running backs are a "luxury" for contending teams.

That said, he does have some extra leverage considering his worth in the passing game. He can go to the front office and show them his air production to increase his value.

And, for the Falcons, they are in no position to deny their superstar top-tier money. They have to keep him around well past his first contract.

Something else that sticks out with the contract projection is the length. Three years is not long for a player signing a second contract.

While we have seen how fast running backs can drop off, Bijan is a different animal. He has remained extraordinarily healthy (fingers crossed) going back to his time at Texas, and his elusiveness gives him a unique opportunity to avoid career-changing hits.

Nevertheless, there are still so many unanswered questions when it comes to Robinson's next contract.