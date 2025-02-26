Bijan Robinson's identical stats to 2023 OPOY proves he is severly underrated

Christian McCaffrey was unanimously considered the most dominant running back in 2023 on his way to winning Offensive Player of the Year -- an award he deserved.

Fans don't realize Bijan Robinson's 2024 campaign was just as good. Despite that, he only made the Pro Bowl because Saquon Barkley was preparing for the Super Bowl and is rarely talked about as one of the league's best.

Bijan Robinson deserves much more praise for an outstanding 2024 season

Let's start by comparing Christian McCaffrey's 2023 stats with Bijan Robinson's 2024 stats:

Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Rec Yds Rec TDs Total TDs Total Yds Fmb Bijan (2024) 304 1,456 14 61 431 1 15 1,887 1 CMC (2023) 272 1,459 14 67 564 7 21 2,023 3

The two players had identical rushing stats, similar receiving stats (minus receiving TDs), similar total yards, and Bijan fumbled less. Yet, one was OPOY while the other barely made the Pro Bowl.

It is a perfect example of how timing and team success are everything. Bijan had to contend with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry this past year which is unfortunate for him. In addition, the Falcons didn't make the playoffs while the 2023 49ers nearly won a Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, that shouldn't excuse the lack of respect for the Falcons superstar running back. He led this offense through some great times and some tough times. He was the constant producer Zac Robinson could rely on no matter the circumstance.

I mean look at the stats, if you compare them in a vacuum then Bijan was an Offensive Player of the Year. It is crazy how many people don't even consider him to be a top-five player at his position!

Cross your fingers that Bijan can either have a Saquon-esque 2025 season or not have to compete with some all-time great performances around the league.

The good news is Bijan Robinson's incredible season came at the age of 22. For context, CMC was 27 last season, Derrick Henry turned 31 at the end of this past season, and Saquon Barkley turned 28 on Super Bowl Sunday (Bijan turned 23 that same day).

Safe to say, the Falcons have the NFL's best long-term piece at the running back position.