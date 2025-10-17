Bijan Robinson’s monster Week 6 just earned him a Texas-sized stamp of approval

After Bijan Robinson torched the Buffalo Bills' defense on Monday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons' superstar was the talk of the town. LeBron James tweeted about him, his phone was blowing up, and the 24-14 upset over the Bills made it abundantly clear that the 23-year-old has MVP potential.

Robinson currently leads the NFL in scrimmage yards and was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, so it's no surprise he's super popular. His 238-scrimmage yard game was so impressive that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey reached out to congratulate the budding superstar.

After graduating from Texas, McConaughey is a notorious Longhorns fan who shows up at nearly every home game, so his close relationship with Bijan isn't much of a surprise. What's wild, though, is that his message wasn’t even pinned in Bijan’s texts, meaning the Falcons’ star has unsurprisingly been juggling a flood of congratulatory messages.

After being drafted with the No. 8 pick back in 2023, Robinson has wasted no time making an immediate impression. He's on pace for nearly 2,800 scrimmage yards and could be the first running back to be named MVP since Adrian Peterson back in 2011.

For a guy who was compared to Saquon Barkley as a prospect, he's more than just meeting expectations—he's exceeding them. Robinson is third in the NFL in rushing yards, only behind Jonathan Taylor and James Cook—and OC Zac Robinson is getting the most out of him.

Moreover, Bijan is averaging 164.4 scrimmage yards per game, and joined Thurman Thomas as the only two players in NFL history to record 450+ rushing yards and 300+ yards through the first five games of the season.

In regards to the text, the Texas native admitted he was “super happy and proud” to hear from McConaughey, a subtle nod to their bond strengthened by their ties to the burnt orange.

Michael Penix Jr. might be the man dictating just how high the Dirty Birds can fly, but Robinson makes his job easier week in and week out. Darnell Mooney has been hurt and Ray-Ray McCloud was a healthy inactive in Week 6, so both Bijan and Kyle Pitts had to step up as receiving options.

UT has been a factory for NFL talent over the last few decades, but when one of Hollywood’s biggest names—and the most famous Longhorn of them all—tips his hat to your performance, that's how you know you've truly reached superstar status.