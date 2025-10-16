Falcons superstar adds yet another award to his outstanding 2025 season

Bijan Robinson has proven himself to be not only the NFL's best running back but also has put himself in the conversation for the NFL's best player and an early frontrunner for Offensive Player of the Year.

The numbers he is putting up are staggering, which is why the league has had no choice but to shower him with awards, with his most recent being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6.

No doubt about it 😮‍💨@Bijan5Robinson is your NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/gqnYwDgYZH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 15, 2025

It is well deserved! The former Longhorn racked up 238 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 25 touches against the Buffalo Bills, helping the Dirty Birds pull off a stunning 24-14 upset.

BIjan Robinson adds Offensive Player of the Week to his trophy case

Bijan Robinson's season started with a bang as he gathered 584 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns during September's four-game schedule. This landed him the honor of being the league's NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

While he didn't play in Week 5 due to a bye week, the superstar already landed himself in the headlines as the conference's Player of the Week.

Interestingly enough, those are his first POTW and POTM awards during his three-year career.

This week's honor was secured on the Falcons' second-longest rush in franchise history, when he took a Michael Penix Jr. handoff, cut through the hole, broke a Cole Bishop tackle, and crossed the goal line. It was the highlight of what was a statement victory over the Bills.

ESPN | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/FR8BcaIDch — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2025

The Falcons' offensive engine has 83 rushes for 484 yards and two touchdowns, to go with 24 receptions for 338 yards and a touchdown over five games. He has averaged an absurd 7.7 yards per touch.

This puts him on pace for 2,795 scrimmage yards, which would shatter Chris Johnson's record of 2,509 yards with the Titans in 2009.

There is no reason to think he can't ultimately break that record based on his durability, and that he has an extra game to do it.

Doing so would create a huge debate on who wins the MVP award. Usually, it has gone to the best quarterback, but it also isn't usual for a player to near 3,000 yards in a season.

Winning will have a big say; the Falcons have to continue riding him on their way to the playoffs. If they don't, you can kiss that honor goodbye.