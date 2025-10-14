Bijan Robinson's heartfelt LeBron James quote will get Falcons fans fired up

After recording his first 200-yard scrimmage game of the season, Bijan Robinson has officially cemented his Offensive Player of the Year case. In the Atlanta Falcons' 24-14 upset over the Buffalo Bills, Bijan ran for 170 rushing yards, which was capped off by an 81-yard touchdown run that took the NFL by storm.

Following the long touchdown, LeBron James praised Robinson on Twitter, and fans on social media took note of it. After the game, the superstar running back was asked about his relationship with the four-time NBA champion, and admitted that King James serves as a mentor to him.

Bijan says LeBron James gives him a lot of advice. "It's always a blessing." #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 14, 2025

Just like many of us did growing up, Robinson idolized the four-time MVP, so 23-year-old's admission of his friendship with NBA scoring leader has sent sports fans on social media into a frenzy.

And for Falcons fans, seeing their offensive spark plug receive both recognition and guidance from the greatest NBA player to ever walk the earth is a good sign for Bijan's own future.

Bijan Robinson is receiving advice from the greatest possible source

The former Texas standout is currently third in the NFL in rushing yards, but leads the league with 822 scrimmage yards—and that's while playing one less game than the majority of players. If that's not a testament to how dangerous he is as a dual-threat weapon, then you must live under a rock.

Robinson is currently on pace to become the fourth running back in league history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season and the first since Christian McCaffrey in 2019.

Against a stout Bills' pass defense, Robinson and Drake London combined for 396 of the team's 443 total yards—which accounted for a staggering 89.3% of the Dirty Birds' offensive production.

He will soon be eligible for a long-term extension, and Terry Fontenot will need to act fast to keep his franchise cornerstone in Atlanta after he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

LeBron has long been a symbol of work ethic, preparation, and mental toughness, and the fact that the Falcons' most important player (besides Michael Penix Jr.) is seeking out his wisdom speaks volumes about what he's capable of. And it sends a clear message that he isn't satisfied just yet.

Seeing the Texas native not only perform at a historic level in just his third NFL season, but be pushed to his limits by a Hall-of-Famer gives Falcons fans hope that their young superstar is on track to become a generational talent in this league who could don a gold jacket down the line.