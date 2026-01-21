Bill Callahan hire may lead Kevin Stefanski to pursue an under-the-radar reunion

The Atlanta Falcons are already past the most difficult part of the coaching roller coaster, but there's still a long way to go. Now that Kevin Stefanski has been hired as the Falcons' next head coach, the attention will shift towards assembling a coaching staff better suited to tap into this team's potential.

The Falcons have already announced they're bringing Jeff Ulbrich back to helm the defense, but all we know about the offensive staff is that OL coach Bill Callahan and Browns' OC Tommy Rees are following Stefanski to Atlanta, but Brian Callahan could also be in play to join the new coaching staff.

Bill Callahan to Atlanta. Brian Callahan has also been linked to #Falcons OC job.



Think we're about to see a Callahan reunion in Atlanta. https://t.co/YtYfof1S40 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) January 18, 2026

The Falcons already have his dad joining the staff so Callahan could follow suit and trigger a family reunion. Despiite the rumor mill suggesting Rees will be the offensive coordinator, he's been liked to the team's OC opening, which is an outcome most of the fanbase would definitely prefer to Rees.

Brian Callahan will most likely be joining his dad on Kevin Stefanski's Falcons' coaching staff in some capacity

Callahan interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their OC vacancies, so the 41-year-old does have some demand as a play-caller. Before a nightmare stint as the head coach of the Titans that lasted just 22 games, he was the OC in Cincinnati for five seasons.

His head coaching stint was rough, but he's still a solid offensive mind. In his final three seasons with the Bengals, they boasted one of the league's top scoring offenses, and was even on staff when they went to the Super Bowl in 2021, as he's worked closely with Joe Burrow throughout his career.

However, that offense boasted so much talent teams overlooked his lack of play-calling experience with an elite offense to consider him a bright name in coaching circles. He was unable to get much out of Cam Ward and the Tennessee offense, and they improved as soon as he was fired midseason.

His track record as a play-caller is nothing to phone home about, but the Titans also had no talent to work with. Zac Taylor always called plays for the Bengals, but seeing Callahan have to give up play-calling in Tennessee was rough, especially since most fans expected him to get more out of Ward.

There's a chance that Rees could inherit another position within the coaching staff like QBs coach or passing game coordinator while Callahan serves as the OC, or vice versa. The true inner-workings of the offensive staff have yet to be known, but the offensive scheme will mostly run through Stefanski.