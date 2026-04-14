Bleacher Report blasted Falcons' offseason moves with erroneous QB room ranking

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback tandem of Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa certainly won't be landing in top 10 rankings, but things could be a lot worse, with many examples around the 32-team league.

However, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon certainly doesn't think so, as he ranked them as a bottom-seven unit. They don't see much hope for the Atlanta Falcons' position, despite having two talented quarterbacks who will push each other to be better.

Unfortunately, it will take another few months for Kevin Stefanski's squad to prove everyone wrong and confirm they are not the seventh worst QB room in the NFL.

Falcons continue to be disrespected for their two first-rounder QB room

The lefty duo of Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa has a strong mix of upside and experience. The former, if healthy, can be a top passer in this league. He has been inconsistent, but his arm is as elite as it gets.

And for Tua, he has shown he can manage a playoff team. He helped the Dolphins reach the playoffs a couple of times and will benefit from the change of scenery.

Gagnon explained his reasoning for ranking them as a seventh-worst quarterback situation by pointing to Penix Jr.'s injury and inconsistent play, as well as Tua's 15-interception "flameout" with Miami last season that saw him get benched for Quinn Ewers.

""Both are talented top-10 picks on the right side of 30. In Tagovailoa's case, you've got a guy with three triple-digit-rated seasons on his resume. And it could help that the offense is loaded with talent at running back, receiver, tight end and along the offensive line."" Brad Gagnon

They also gave a "silver lining" for the Dirty Birds: Penix Jr. will be 26 years old when the season starts, while Tua just turned 28. They are young and have a ton of starting experience playing the position, going back to their college days, so it shouldn't be tough for them to turn things around in 2026.

Both are arguably playing in the most talented offense they have ever been in. Tua worked with some great weapons down south with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but has never worked with a running back like Bijan Robinson or a tight end like Kyle Pitts. And he'll probably love Drake London.

Stefanski is also known as a quarterback-friendly coach who won't be afraid to run the ball 30 times a game.

Penix Jr. was marred by a thin wide receiver room and an inconsistent offensive coordinator last season. He showed glimpses of greatness, including his near-game-winning drive in the season opener against Tampa Bay, while Tua was hampered by a hip injury suffered at the end of 2024.

Altogether, there is hope that this could be a top-15 quarterback situation in the league. It will just come down to health and not turning the ball over.