Bijan Robinson might've just put the rest of NFL on notice with latest comments

Do you think you saw greatness from Bijan Robinson last season? Well, his 2025 stats may look like rookie numbers at the end of the 2026 season.

The Atlanta Falcons' superstar running back returned to the building for voluntary workouts this week, and his short and simple quote to the media should have the rest of the National Football League panicking for what's to come. Year 4, with him playing for an extension, will be even better.

""Last year was a cool year, but this year I want to be even better."" Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson said "this is the best I have felt my whole time here."



"Last year was a cool year, but this year I want to be even better." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) April 8, 2026

You mean last year was just a "cool year?" A "cool year" is going for nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards? We are about to see all-time greatness from an all-time great talent in 2026.

Bijan Robinson's simple quote puts all-time rushing records in immediate jeopardy

Let's review what the Falcons' world-class running back did last season: 287 carries for 1,478 yards, seven touchdowns, 63 first downs, and a long of 93 yards; 79 receptions for 820 yards, four touchdowns, 34 first downs, and a long of 69. Combine those stats, and he had 366 touches for an NFL-best 2,298 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Yet, he's still overlooked, as he was only fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting. But he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods. If he can build on those numbers, the NFL is done for. Hearing that he feels better than ever, just three months removed from a 366-touch season, is astounding.

It is a part of his game that often gets overlooked; he absorbs contact as well as anyone. He has a knack for limiting those hard hits that wear a running back down.

It is the reason we should already be thinking about him being the greatest RB in NFL history when it is all said and done. Obviously, catching Emmitt Smith's numbers or Barry Sanders' pedigree won't be easy. But if he continues on this trajectory, there is no denying he could easily reach that level.

Through three seasons, the former eighth-overall pick has played in all 51 games and touched the ball 1,003 times for 5,648 yards and 34 touchdowns. He deserves a blank check to ensure he retires a Falcon if he keeps up the pace we saw last year.

In each of his seasons, his scrimmage yards have risen by over 400. Clearly, it is hard to imagine him continuing that, even if he feels better than ever. Doing so would clear Chris Johnson's 2009 record of 2,509. That's why they signed Brian Robinson, so his workload won't take a toll on his body.

With the run-heavy Kevin Stefanski as his coach, a better offensive line with Bill Callahan in town, more playmakers to take attention away from him, and his fabulous durability, the sky is the limit for this young superstar.