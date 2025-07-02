Blockbuster trade proves Falcons had no shot at superstar cornerback

Jalen Ramsey has been the talk of the NFL these past few months because of his obvious impending trade.

We finally got a resolution to the saga as Ramsey is now (one of) the newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sent the Dolphins a hefty package.

With hindsight, we can say one thing for sure: the Atlanta Falcons, despite their interest, were never going to land Raheem Morris' old pal.

Price for Jalen Ramsey was simply too steep for the Atlanta Falcons

Terry Fontenot was at a disadvantage when pursuing Jalen Ramsey; he lacked draft picks after two trade-ups in April's draft, and expendable players.

What the Steelers gave up was something the Falcons couldn't match or exceed.

When comparing this deal to the Falcons' situation, it never would've made any sense.

While the Steelers didn't end up giving up picks in next year's draft, giving away picks that far down the road would come back to haunt this franchise.

The Dirty Birds also didn't have a similar player to Minkah Fitzpatrick to offer the Dolphins. Miami already knows what they are getting in Fitzpatrick because they are the team that drafted him.

The Dolphins were prioritizing secondary help, and the best the Falcons could've done is Jordan Fuller or Mike Hughes, neither of whom comes close to Fitzpatrick.

Then there are the financial aspects; Fontenot would have had to damage the future financials with restructures to take on Ramsey's salary.

All this said, it is unfortunate they couldn't strike a deal for the veteran. Not only would he have been an upgrade to the starting unit, but he would've lengthened the depth of the position.

Now, the Falcons remain one injury away from disaster at the critical position. Hopefully, they will find a way to either stay healthy the entire season or find another starting-caliber player who could fill in.

From the Steelers' side of things, this was not a smart move, in all honesty. Their already old roster just got older with Ramsey and Smith, and now they gave away a quality draft pick around the time many of these players will be moving on or retiring.

