Falcons near signing is great news for a potential Jalen Ramsey trade

Cornerback depth is an issue for the Atlanta Falcons, and they know it.

A recent report said that they were hot on the trail of Jaire Alexander before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and we can only assume they will now turn their focus back on Jalen Ramsey.

Falcons are looking for a starting cornerback, and Jalen Ramsey makes the most sense

There were two ways the Falcons could go at the cornerback position: ignore the lack of depth and hope the starters stay healthy, or be proactive, improve the roster, and have a backup plan in case of disaster.

Thankfully, they are going with the latter plan.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jaire Alexander considered signing with the Falcons, and they potentially offered him more money.

This tells us Terry Fontenot isn't happy with his defense yet and is willing to be aggressive. His next plan should be going after Jalen Ramsey.

Head Coach Raheem Morris and Ramsey have a strong relationship from their time with the Rams. Both sides would love to reconnect.

While the Falcons don't necessarily have the need with A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes, they are one injury away from that changing.

Adding the veteran would move Hughes to the bench as a quality backup option. He would also upgrade the starting unit and give Jeff Ulbrich more options with his blitzing.

The issue is what you would have to give the Dolphins in a trade. The Dirty Birds aren't flush with draft capital next year after making two trades in this year's event—they need to get creative.

The other issue is that a recent report said Ramsey wants to stay on the West Coast. However, he doesn't have a no-trade clause, so his wants only hold as much value as the Dolphins are willing to allow.

Pulling off this trade would give the Falcons a defense that has a strong blend of proven veterans and young rising stars, something we haven't said in a long time.

