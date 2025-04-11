Browns may have ended any Kirk Cousins trade talks after latest signing

The Atlanta Falcons appear ready to move forward with the Michael Penix Jr. era, but they still have to deal with an underperforming, expensive veteran in Kirk Cousins that will go into the season as the backup quarterback despite being one of the most highly-paid players in the league.

The market for Cousins was never huge, as teams aren't clamoring for an older player with a torn Achilles recently in his windshield coming off the worst season of his career. However, the Cleveland Browns have repeatedly stood out as a possible landing spot due to his past connection with former Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin Stefanski.

With the Browns starting to lock in on Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Andrew Berry decided to bring back veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on a one-year contract to compete with recently acquired youngster Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland is still likely to take a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft, which would give them a three-person room they can work with. Given Cousins' financial obligations and his performance in the last few years, a trade to the Browns seems unlikely at this point.

Falcons unlikely to trade Kirk Cousins to Browns after Joe Flacco signing

Cousins threw for 3,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, but he led the NFL with a ghastly 16 interceptions. The fact he turned it over despite throwing more than seven interceptions in a season just twice since the 2019 season illustrates how clear his regression has been.

Atlanta could get out of Cousins' contract after this season due to how much guaranteed money he has wrapped up in the first two seasons, but his trade value has fallen as far as possible.

If the Falcons are unable to trade Cousins to a team that will guarantee him a starting role in 2025, there's a good chance fans may have seen the last of him in the NFL. Cousins will turn 37 before the season starts, and last year showed how the Achilles injury sapped his mobility.

While Penix may end up being a quality long-term starter for Atlanta, this saga illustrates just how messed up the whole Cousins contract decision was. The Falcons are now stuck with a backup that is one of the richest athletes in sports today, and they can't move off him no matter what they try.