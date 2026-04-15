Browns’ NFL Draft turmoil should vindicate Kevin Stefanski in a massive way

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach, the belief was that he would improve now that he's away from the Cleveland Browns. The situation is better, the roster is better, and ownership is more competent, so hiring Stefanski is already paying off more than we could've imagined... At least for one side.

As for the Browns, they pivoted to Todd Monken after a wonky coaching search, and calling things a disaster would be an understatement. Cleveland picks sixth in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they should land a blue chip prospect on paper, but Andrew Berry may not have the same prospect in mind as us.

The Browns' two top needs are offensive tackle and receiver, but given the top-heaviness of the WR class and the depth of the tackle class, going wideout at 6 and OL at 24 should be the play. But this is the Browns we're talking about, so a seemingly incredibly easy concept makes zero sense to them.

With every new NFL Draft report, the Browns are confirming the notion that Kevin Stefanski was not the problem

The pick at six should be easy: Jerry Jeudy is the Browns' top receiver now, with Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond behind him. If they're planning to give Shedeur Sanders a shot as QB1 to prove Stefanski was the issue, they should add the top WR in this draft class to the mix in Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

However, that may not be what the Browns have in mind. Many have reported Cleveland is incredibly high on Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor, who might be the most divisive prospect in this draft class--and not worthy of being drafted inside the top 20. Try blaming this one on Stefanski, Browns fans.

At 20 years old, Proctor might have one of the highest ceilings in this class, but is as risky as they come. At 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, he has the size and the athleticism needed to be a bookend LT for the next decade, but as we should all know by now, traits are not all it takes to become an NFL star.

To me, Proctor is just another Evan Neal, and it isn't just the eerily similar measurables that make me feel that way. Just like Neal, he's a big-bodied tackle who should work out on paper, but he lacks the movement and the lateral quickness offensive linemen need to deal with the physicality of NFL DLs.

Neal, despite being a solid run blocker, was such a turnstile in pass coverage that the New York Giants were forced to move him to guard, and I could see Proctor enjoying a similar fate. Essentially this guy is and looks like a Lamborghini on the outside, but when it gets down to it, he drives like a 1970s Ford.

Naturally, they would take the player with the highest bust potential in the top 10, so they clearly haven't learned from the Giants' mistakes with Neal. And Berry also seemingly hasn't learned from his own mistakes that got Stefanski ousted, as their offseason signings have been riddled with risk too.

The biggest problem with the Browns will always be the ownership of Jimmy Haslam, so while Stefanski (and to an extent Berry) got most of the blame, he was the one who pushed drafting Sanders. With Stefanski, the Dirty Birds are doing more with less resources, so he's clearly better off.

While the Falcons are making calculated, low-stakes moves in Stefanski's first offseason, his former team is running with an opposite approach. And it's pretty clear to see whose winning the breakup right now.