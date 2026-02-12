Browns' writer echoed David Njoku truth that Falcons fans are preparing for

The Atlanta Falcons might need a new tight end this offseason and there isn't an option that makes more sense for them than David Njoku. The former Browns tight end penned a good-bye letter to the team that drafted him a decade ago and therefore is on the free-agent market this spring for any team to scoop him up.

Well, now that Stefanski is the head coach of the Falcons, it makes sense that Atlanta would be listed as an obvious landing spot for Njoku. The two spent six years together in Cleveland and now, with both guys trying to find a fresh start elsewhere, reuniting Atlanta makes so much sense that even Browns fans know there's a solid chance it's going to happen.

Ryan O'Leary of Dawg Pound Daily, FanSided's Cleveland Browns site, wrote about how Njoku landing in Atlanta with Stefanski would be a true nightmare for Browns fans, and perfect for Falcons fans.

"As for NFC landing spots? There’s one painfully obvious destination that’s already making Browns fans nauseous."



"... the idea of his Browns struggling in Year 1, while Stefanski wins down in Atlanta, represents a nightmare scenario that no fan even wants to think about right now.



Watching a beloved Browns player like Njoku join Stefanski in Atlanta would only add to that pain, but that’s a brutal reality as the nine-year veteran prepares to test free agency in March."

Kevin Stefanski connection is making the Falcons clear fit for David Njoku

The Falcons could still bring Kyle Pitts back for the 2026 season but right now, Pitts' future with the team is up in the air. If Pitts isn't retained, Njoku makes too much sense because of the Stefanski connection.

The two are already familiar with one another and Njoku played some of his best ball under Stefanski in Cleveland. The tight end's best year came in 2023 when he hauled in 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns and helped the Browns make the playoffs (with Joe Flacco playing a majority of those games, mind you).

As O'Leary noted, Njoku reuniting with Stefanski in Atlanta would be a tough pill for Browns fans to swallow. The Browns relieved Stefanski of his coaching duties this offseason after back-to-back disappointing years so seeing him take one of the more beloved players with him to Atlanta and then succeeding would be hard for sure.

No disrespect to Browns fans, but let's hope it plays out this way for the Falcons.