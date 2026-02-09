Recent history shows exactly how Falcons should handle Kyle Pitts' free agency

It took four years, but Kyle Pitts Sr. returned to his rookie form in 2025. He set career highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (5), while ranking 2nd among all tight ends in catches and yards. Pitts is an undeniable talent, even if he's a limited player - more a power slot receiver than a true do-it-all tight end.

To that end, Pitts spent more time lined up in-line in 2025 (268 snaps) as he did from 2021-2023 combined (255 snaps). For all the limitations of the Atlanta Falcons offense under former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, he recaptured the magic of Pitts.

With Kevin Stefanski now in charge of the Falcons offense, it will be interesting to see if Atlanta feels like Pitts will be a value-add worth paying in 2026 and beyond. The Browns were the only team in the NFL to run 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) at a higher rate than the Falcons last year.

What could Kyle Pitts' market look like this free agency?

Pitts is the 24th ranked free agent on Pro Football Focus' top 250 free agent list* for 2026. His projected contract is three years, $48 million with $30 million guaranteed. Depending on Travis Kelce, it would make him the fourth or fifth highest paid tight end in the NFL. PFF lists Mike Gesicki's 2022 deal as the comparable deal.

*Full disclosure - I personally developed those projections for PFF

Player Catches Yds TD yds/rec yds/rr 1st Downs Kyle Pitts (2024-2025) 135 1,530 9 11.3 1.54 72 Mike Gesicki (2020-2021) 126 1,483 8 11.8 1.52 75

The two-year sample size shows almost identical numbers for the two players. Gesicki's $10,931,000 APY was 5.25% of the salary cap in 2022. A $16 million APY for Pitts in 2026 would be an almost identical percent of a $305 million salary cap.

The Falcons have the salary cap to afford keeping Pitts. At the moment Over The Cap has the Falcons with over $26 million in room and based on previous research I have done, they should be one of the top spenders in free agency this offseason. They can certainly afford the projected deal for Pitts. But they may go in a slightly different direction.

Back To That Gesicki Comparison

Gesicki's 2022 deal was for just one year. That's because the Dolphins used the franchise tag on him. That year Gesicki posted just 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns. The Dolphins let him leave in free agency the following year.

This may be a strategy the Falcons could (and should) employ with Pitts. At $16,319,000, this year's franchise tag for tight ends is estimated to be just slightly above his projected APY. By taking this route, the Falcons can take a one-year, low-risk plan to see how well Pitts can integrate into Stefanski's offense.

If he can't replicate his 2025, Atlanta can either let him go in 2027 or re-sign him to a lower deal. If he shows consistency, then the Falcons can work on a long-term deal in 2027. His price tag won;' go up by much. A worst-case scenario would be a second franchise tag at about $19.6 million. That's a reasonable going rate for a second receiving option in the modern NFL.

Limit risk. Maximize reward. The franchise tag is the best option for the Falcons when it comes to Kyle Pitts in 2026.