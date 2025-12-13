Falcons’ Kirk Cousins dilemma suddenly spiraled into a franchise-altering decision

The next three months for the Atlanta Falcons will be one of the most pivotal stretches in franchise history. With Michael Penix Jr.'s 2026 status in serious jeopardy, the Falcons are going to need a viable backup option on the roster if his absence extends into tho the beginning of next season.

Since Penix went dowm, Kirk Cousins has been given a real opportuniy to prove himself and save his career in Atlanta. At first, the results were unflattering, but the 37-year-old delivered his best start of the season in the Dirty Birds' 29-28 comeback win over the Buccaneers on the national stage of TNF.

Cousins completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 373 passing yards and three scores, which in turned helped Kyle Pitts enjoy a historic game. But after many thought the Falcons would move on from him in favor of a younger, cheaper option this offseason, he proved he still has gas left in the tank.

Kirk Cousins might not be the obvious cut candidate Falcons fans expect him to be

The four-time Pro Bowler has certainly been adequate in Penix's stead, but certainly not worth the four-year $180 million deal Terry Fontenot bestowed upon him two offseasons ago. However, that contract has an out after the season, which could allow the Falcons to save millions if exercised.

Cousins' contract comes with a $57.5 million cap hit in both 2026 and 2027, but his release would also come with $35 million in dead cap. From a financial perspective, it's certainly worth it, but the injury to Penix and the impending free agency of other key starters seriously complicates matters.

Pitts and Kaden Elliss are among the many Falcons' stars set to be free agents this offseason, but the team also has to consider long-term extensions for both Bijan Robinson and Drake London. And all of these financial hurdles puts Atlanta in a position where retaining Cousins does more harm than good.

The free agency class this offseason comes with several viable options, so in theory, it doesn't make sense to pay a signal-caller who will be 38 next season almost $60 million. But given the fact he already knows the system and this group of weapons clearly trust him, the decision won't come easy.

Despite the clear signs of age, the veteran is still one of the best backup options in the NFL, which is invaluable behind a young QB with Penix's injury history. He'll definitely find work elsewhere if he's cut, but the fact he played this well on primetime without London has put the front office in a real pickle.