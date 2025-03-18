Bucs desperately trying to hype up Haason Reddick is comedy gold for Falcons fans

Both the Atlanta Falcons and rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers have largely decided to to pursue many of the top external free agents in the 2025 NFL offseason, but Raheem Morris' pewter-clad rivals managed to bring in one noteworthy name in former Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick.

After committing the closest thing we've seen to financial-related self-sabotage in the NFL in quite some time, Reddick will try to give a lackluster pass rush the spark they need. Skeptical fans have every reason to question the impact he will have, as the Buccaneers' social media crew wasn't even capable of putting him in the best light.

The Bucs posted a compilation of Reddick highlights to get fans excited, overlooking the fact that they had to go back as far as 2021 (when Reddick was on the Carolina Panthers, three whole teams ago) to find useable clips.

Among the players sacked in this compilation of Matt Ryan in his final Falcons season, Andy Dalton on the Saints, and Colt McCoy on the Cardinals. Surely there has to be a valid reason why the admin couldn't find any relevant plays from the last few seasons, no?

Falcons fans can laugh at Bucs social media hyping Haason Reddick

Reddick may have had four conseuctive seasons with double-digit sacks split between three different teams, but he may have taken a sledgehammer to his career after his trade to the Jets. Demanding a new long-term contract, Reddick missed most of the first half of the season via a holdout and was lost nearly eight figures in fines.

Clearly out of shape and not in tune with what the Jets wanted schematically, Reddick mustered just 14 tackles and one sack in ten games. During that season, sources around the Jets said that Reddick appeared set on just getting as many counting stats as possible and trying again next year.

With Tampa having lost enough pass rush pieces to the point where it may be impossible to replace all of them in one offseason, Reddick may play the majority of snaps. Atlanta fans can only laugh at that, as a Reddick-led pass rush hasn't been above-average since 2022.

The Falcons have a poor Leonard Floyd-led pass rush, so much so that it will need to be addressed early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn't give Reddick eight figures on a prove-it deal fresh off the worst season of his career. Tampa is banking on an older player performing like he did three or four years ago, which is not a wise strategy.