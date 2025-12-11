By now, it's clear how much time Raheem Morris has left with the Falcons

Raheem Morris was coaching for his job these past two weeks, and the Atlanta Falcons have failed miserably in their attempts to silence the noise.

The third-time head coach was playing against a one-win Jets team with a daunting upcoming schedule, and followed that up with a pathetic showing in Week 14. However, maybe a win or close loss against the Buccaneers would give Arthur Blank some optimism, but time isn't on his side.

At this point, there is little reason to think he will return after he has mismanaged his team and in-game situations, and fans are counting down the days until Blank does the inevitable and pulls the plug.

Raheem Morris' attempt to save his job as Falcons' head coach is on life support

A win against the New Orleans Saints three weeks ago felt like a big step for the Atlanta Falcons. They had dropped four straight games after a big win in primetime against the Bills.

As we all know, they lost to the Jets on a Nick Folk field goal with time expiring, and then they got blasted in the an embarrassing second-half performance against Seattle.

It will prove to be the final two nails in the coffin, especially with two more difficult teams on the schedule.

Wk. 15: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Wk. 16: @ Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

Wk. 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

Wk. 18: vs. New Orleans Saints (2-10)

Obviously, there are two winnable games against the Cardinals and Saints, but outside of those two games, the Falcons will be lucky to get a win.

The Falcons have to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in primetime, who have already beaten them and are extra hungry after losing to the Saints. Even the Cardinals' game will be difficult with the long travel west, but the extra days of rest help.

Then comes another rough matchup against a Rams team that can beat you on offense or defense. Most likely, Morris' squad finished 2-2 down the stretch and 6-11 on the season. That won't make Blank happy, especially with the talent this team boasts.

Morris has shown no reason for him to return for another year. He has struggled to manage his team, whether that be hiding injuries from the public, mismanaging his players, hiring bad coordinators, holding his coaches and players to a double standard, or grossly mismanaging in-game situations.

With two losses, at least, looming in the final four weeks, Morris will most likely looking for a new job in February.