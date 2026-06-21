Casey Washington's release has Falcons WR on the right side of the roster bubble

The Atlanta Falcons' lack of receiver depth in 2025 was the most glaring indictment of the previous regime. Behind Drake London, the room consisted of a bunch of players who's powers were taken by the Monstars from Space Jam. No wonder the WR depth chart collapsed while London was injured.

The Falcons trotted out Darnell Mooney and Casey Washington at WR2 and WR3, but even that didn't last long. Washington appeared in just seven games and made two starts before becoming a frequent healthy scratch down the stretch, and he was officially released by the team on Wednesday.

Atlanta was desperate for contributors at the position, so it's telling that the 2024 sixth-round pick couldn't even suit up on gameday after a while. And after being benched for David Sills V and Dylan Drummond, even a new coaching staff and a strong showing in minicamp wasn't enough to save him.

Casey Washington's release should be good news for Dylan Drummond

Sills is now in Tampa Bay alongside Zac Robinson, but Washington's release could turn out to be good news for Drummond. Behind London, Jahan Dotson, Zachariah Branch, and Olamide Zaccheus, the final two spots of the Dirty Birds' WR room are wide open, and one of his competitors is now gone.

The 26-year-old has been having a solid spring thus far. Drummond caught a touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. in red zone drills during Wednesday's practice, and has steadily proved himself as a reliable weapon who can build on his minicamp session in training camp and during the preseason.

After being promoted to the active roster in late November, the 6-foot, 190-pound caught seven passes for 42 yards in 2025. Those aren't exactly earth-shattering numbers, but he's displayed promise as a depth receiver, and certainly has shown the new staff more than Washington did.

All Drummond has to do is compete with Chris Blair, Vinny Anthony II, Keelan Marion and the newly-signed Juice Wells for one of the final two spots in Atlanta's receiver room. Of these names, Marion, Anthony, and Wells are the biggest contributors on special teams, but Drummond is the best wideout.

Let's look at the competition for the Eastern Michigan product. Blair has one career reception, Marion and Anthony went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Wells was just signed from the UFL. He should have the inside track to being either the WR5 or the WR6 in Atlanta off of track record alone.

This isn't to say that he is a roster lock. The Falcons have preached the idea of competition in training camp, and jobs aren't won in June. But with Casey Washington out of the picture, Dylan Drummond has a stronger chance of surviving the summer.