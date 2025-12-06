Raheem Morris doubled down on controversy Falcons fans thought he'd learned from

The Atlanta Falcons' receiver room has been in shambles for quite some time, and Raheem Morris finally broke his silence on the subject. In Week 13, the group hit a new low with three different undrafted wideouts catching passes from Kirk Cousins in the last-second loss to the New York Jets.

That's right, Darnell Mooney, and three undrafted free agents were the only Falcons' wide receivers who caught passes on Sunday. With Drake London again on the mend in Week 14, the room may be a little thin, but we're approaching a new low against the Seahawks.

To make things even worse, Morris said he uses players based off practice performances, Entering Week 14. If an NFL team doesn't know what they've got in an UDFA player this late into the season, they have no business playing quality snaps, regardless of the circumstances.

The fact the Dirty Birds must rely on three UDFA wideouts in one game, with one injury, is insane. Take the NFC rival Bucs, for example, as a good situation. They had three fantastic receivers on the injured reserve at one time, but had massive amounts of depth to never stoop this low.

Raheem Morris continues to treat the Falcons' receiver room behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney like a revolving door

Dylan Drummond, Deven Thompkins, and David Sills are all playing quality snaps, which means Mooney, London, and Casey Washington are the only receivers on the Falcons depth chart who were drafted to begin their career. A key offensive position contains 50% UDFA's, that's ridiculous.

These receivers didn't even play well in the loss to the Jets either. The trio combined for five catches for 41 yards, while Kyle Pitts posted 82 yards on seven catches alone. The receiver room is in shambles, and general manager Terry Fontenot is to blame for not addressing the position sooner.

The 2025 offseason was spent focusing solely on edge rushers, which worked, but the group completely forgot about pass-catchers. In fact, Atlanta has taken three receivers over the last six drafts combined. That's 42 draft picks, and receiver depth was never even a thought.

Besides London, the last meaningful receiver the Falcons took in a draft was Calvin Ridley back in 2018. Of course, free agency and trade can aid what's neglected in the draft, but the Falcons never keyed on anyone there either.

Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud in 2024 were the most and only productive Falcon free agent receivers this decade. The problem stems longer than this year, and Morris knows it. This trend is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately, as now they're turning to vets like K.J. Osborn.

The best way to fix it? Use multiple 2026 draft picks on receivers. Don't overindulge, but dive deep into tape and fix this problem once and for all in a deep receiver class after fumbling on both McCloud and Washington.