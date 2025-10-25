Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron talk all things Falcons in exclusive interview

Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron have been two catalysts for the Atlanta Falcons' offense.

The pair of offensive guards have made 134 starts over a combined ten seasons in the pros. Lindstrom has made three All-Pro teams, three Pro Bowls, and has inserted himself into the conversation as the best interior lineman in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Bergeron has continued to improve every season and has arguably been the Falcons' most consistent offensive lineman this season.

Both guys were gracious enough to take time out of their day to talk to me about everything from the team, the season, and a new menu item debuting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Falcons rely on not riding the 2025 rollercoaster

The Falcons have been all over the map this season. One week, it seems like the sky is falling, while the next, it feels as though they are headed to the postseason.

But that is only the case for the fans; the same can't be said inside the building.

"We talk about not riding the roller coaster," Lindstrom said. "The challenge is being consistent and having your performance be consistent, your mindset, your preparation. You can't let one week beat you twice. And then the same thing as when you win one, it only counts as one. So as bad as the Panthers' loss was and as good as the Bills' win is, they both count as one."

Raheem Morris has been a huge part in implementing that philosophy, "You can never tell if Raheem is riding a roller coaster," Bergeron said. "He's doing a great job of just keeping everybody's heads up."

Jake Matthews has set the tone for the rest of the offensive line

Jake Matthews got rolled up on and missed the second half of the Bills game. His status was in question against the 49ers, threatening his 11-year streak. But, as always, the veteran stepped up and made the start like it was nothing, despite a high-ankle sprain.

This is something that doesn't get lost on the rest of the unit. He sets the example and a high bar, pushing his teammates to duplicate his effort.

"He gets rolled up on, but the preparation that he put to play [against the 49ers], I don't think anybody else in the NFL does," Lindstrom said. "As soon as we heard he got rolled up on, 'we're like, oh, no,' because that's quite an accomplishment. We don't want that to come to an end. But in the same sense, you knew Jake was going to put everything forward to make it."

Lindstrom also pointed out something that fans may have never thought of when it comes to offensive linemen, saying, "He's a very aware person, the way he plays, and he'll roll with things. He's got a very good sense of spatial awareness, and it's quite an ability."

Bijan Robinson continues to impress his blockers

It doesn't take much to move the ball down the field when you have Bijan Robinson. All it takes is a small seam created by the line for a productive play to occur.

"You know if we can block the defensive linemen and the linebackers and get him one-on-one with the safety, there's a chance it's a home run." Lindstrom said. "If there's a chance that we can get him one-on-one with a linebacker, it's probably a five, six-yard gain."

The superstar running back has also left his teammates stunned with what he can do with the football in his hands. But a play from two seasons ago has stood out to the right guard.

"I have those same fan-like reactions. When we were playing the Texans and he caught the ball off his butt. You look how he caught the ball behind his back and you're just like, 'wow.'"

Bijan Robinson is one-of-a-kind!



📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pqJEGiWrhH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 8, 2023

Bergeron, meanwhile, didn't take long to get past the field and mention his impact on the community, saying, "It's great to see Bijan doing what he does, obviously on the field, but also what he does off the field as well as how great of a humanbeing he is from the community here in Atlanta. It's just the explosive plays, those are the ones that stick out on television. But what he does off the field is pretty impressive as well."

After his outstanding performance against the Bills, No. 7 was seen in the locker room trying to give his game ball to one of the offensive guards, neither of whom would take it. It shows his humility, which is something that doesn't go unnoticed by the rest of the team.

"He never makes it about himself, and he's incredibly selfless, as talented as he is." Lindstrom said. "He has been given so many gifts, but I think he shares those gifts with others and tries to make the world a better place on and off the field. He's amazing."

Lindstrom, Bergeron, and Levy debut a special item for Sunday's game against Miami

No longer is there a two-option menu at stadiums. NFL teams have put together some outstanding items for fans to try, especially at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Levy partnered with Lindstrom and Bergeron to debut a new item that should have fans ecstatic. They are adding turkey legs and a peach cobbler parfait with funnel fries, starting on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

"Growing up, your food fan experience as hot dogs and hamburgers," Lindstrom said. "[Levy] has taken it to a whole other level. We got to work with Chef Matt and the amazing people who put [this together]. It's delicious. I couldn't recommend it enough that people go out and get this."

Bergeron joked that it might be so good that he may have to go up and grab it at halftime, "At some point during the season, at halftime, I might have to make my way up there and get some turkey legs because it was just so good."