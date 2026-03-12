Christian Harris contract details confirm Falcons just committed highway robbery

The Atlanta Falcons already might've committed one of the biggest heists of the free agency period by signing Christian Harris to a one-year deal. The only thing that was unknown was how much Ian Cunningham was able to sign him for, but the terms of the contract have made it look even better.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Harris' one-year deal is worth for a max value of $3 million. Meanwhile, Kaden Elliss is making $11 million a season, so not only was this a fantastic bargain from Cunningham, he will slot in perfectly for what Jeff Ulbrich is hoping to build defensively.

Ulbrich loves his LBs, so while the first-year GM deserves credit for getting the deal done, the 49-year-old is the one who likely sold him on his role and how he would be utilized. And for a Dirty Birds team that has strategically opted not to break the bank this offseason, this may be their best deal yet.

Ian Cunningham's ingenious Christian Harris contract is giving Falcons fans another reason to believe in him (and Jeff Ulbrich)

The 2022 third-round pick was an absolute monster during his time with the Houston Texans.. when he was on the field that is. He surpassed 100 tackles in 2023, but was sidelined for most of 2024, and once he returned last season, DeMeco Ryans replaced him with a trio of more productive linebackers.

Look at what Ulbrich did with Divine Deablo. He paid an athletic, young linebacker $7 million per year for him to turn into one of the most important players on the Falcons' defense. That's proof not only of what he can do while developing talented young LBs, but also what he can get done on a budget.

Deablo was a third-round pick, yet Cunningham brought in two 2022 third-rounders for cheap in Harris and Channing Tindall for his DC to get the most out of. Both of them are on really cheap deals, so there's no issue if they don't pan out, but with Ulbrich at work, I expect them both to go off in 2026.

It would be one thing if they give the the 25-year-old Deablo's deal, but they signed a starter for backup money. The Alabama product is also a fantastic athlete who aligns with defensive Ulbrich's vision and desire to work with more versatility, so I believe the Falcons struck gold with this move.

I would not be surprised at all if we look at this deal in a year from now and Harris is commanding significantly more money next free agency or lands a second contract with the Dirty Birds. As long as he's healthy, the return on investment is through the roof, which is why we should trust this regime.

This prove-it deal is designed for him to revive his career as a reclamation project, and the 25-year-old can't be in better hands than with 'Brich in Atlanta, especially since he specializes in career revivals. With upside like this, a price tag this cheap could end up being a one-time thing for Harris.