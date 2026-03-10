Texans' expert reveals what Falcons fans should expect from Christian Harris

The Atlanta Falcons made one of the most under-the-radar moves of free agency thus far by agreeing to terms with ex-Houston Texans LB Christian Harris. Unfortunately, it sounds like this deal could come at the expense at Kaden Elliss, but Harris figures to be a key contributor for the Falcons.

The Falcons haven't made any major moves in free agency just yet, but Harris has the upside to be their biggest, especially if Elliss leaves. Jeff Ulbrich's mantra has been to make Atlanta younger and more versatile defensively, but Ian Cunningham hasn't invested much in the defense in all honesty.

However, we were finally able to capture a glimmer of hope surrounding the Harris signing. In the wake of this move, we were able to talk to Texans' expert, Clayton Anderson of Toro Times, and he provided some additional insight on the type of player the Dirty Birds' defense is getting.

"The former Alabama Crimson Tide member is an athletic freak when healthy...He is the perfect "reclamation project" prospect for a team looking for a young defender that can infuse their team with explosive talent." Clayton Anderson

The 25-year-old was someone who burst onto the scene for the Texans early in his career, but part of why Ulbrich wanted to sign him was to see if he could turn things around with him, something he succeeded in doing with Divine Deablo after Atlanta signed him to a team-friendly deal last offseason.

The Falcons are hoping that Jeff Ulbrich will be able to work his magic and turn Christian Harris' career around

Anderson also noted that the 2022 third-round pick from Alabama had a strong season in 2024, but injuries limited him to just three games in 2024. And once he returned in 2025, he was only credited for one start, as E.J. Speed, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Henry To'To'o started eating into his playing time.

DeMeco Ryans did some good work with him early in his career, but once he returned, he was basically phased out of the defensive gameplan. He was still able to surpass 100 tackles in 2023, and had an impressive pick-six on Joe Flacco and Kevin Stefanski's Browns in the 2023 Wild Card Game.

So there is clearly meat left on the bone with Harris and plenty of upside to be seen. The main question is if he can stay healthy, but on a one-year, "prove-it" deal, there's no reason for the Falcons not to explore if Ulbrich can trigger a career revival for a young LB who needed a scenery change.

The Falcons' defense loves both athleticism and versatility, and by the looks of it, Harris is about to provide plenty of that as he looks to turn his career around in Atlanta.