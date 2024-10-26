Consequences of a win or loss for Falcons in Week 8 against Buccaneers
It feels like we are saying this every week but this week it is especially true, the Atlanta Falcons need to win in Week 8. After an embarrassing Week 7 performance, everything can be forgiven by leaving Tampa Bay with a win.
This will be their fourth divisional game and perhaps their most important one. These are the two teams that will be fighting for the division crown into January with the Saints and Panthers' continued free fall.
Let's look at the impact of a win or a loss for the Dirty Birds in Week 8.
What it means if the Falcons beat the Buccaneers in Week 8
It doesn't take a genius to realize that a win for the Falcons will put them in the driver's seat for the division crown. Not only do you improve your record but you hurt your biggest threat's record.
The big thing is that you secure the tiebreaker against the Bucs. If the two teams were to have identical records at the end of the year, the Falcons would be awarded the division which also comes with a home playoff game.
Beyond that, you stay undefeated and secure a winning record in your division. Technically, those two things likely wouldn't matter since the Falcons would already hold the tiebreaker over the Bucs. But it gives you that extra cushion in the unlikely event that the Saints or Panthers make a comeback.
The remaining schedule for the two teams is another interesting concept. Before the season started you would have said the Bucs have a more difficult remaining schedule but the NFL changes dramatically each year. The only undisputed tough game the Bucs have remaining is against the Chiefs. From there they play teams like the 49ers, Cowboys, and Chargers—three teams that are confusing from week to week.
Atlanta has to play the two surprises in the NFC, the Vikings and Commanders. Those will not be easy, especially with the suspect defense seen. They also play the Broncos, Cowboys, and Chargers.
Sweeping Tampa Bay will give the Falcons a two-game cushion with nine games remaining. While that may not seem like a lot, it would not be easy for the banged-up Bucs to overcome.
What it means if the Falcons lose to the Buccaneers in Week 8
For what it is worth, Tampa Bay has more pressure to win this week than Atlanta does. The last thing they want is to be swept by the team that is your biggest threat.
Nevertheless, losing would still hurt the Falcons significantly. The Bucs would move to 5-3 while the Falcons would drop to 4-4, putting Week 8's home team in first place.
If the NFC South were to come down to a tiebreaker, the next deciding factor would be each team's divisional record. After this week, the Falcons would be 3-1 with a game against the Saints and Panthers remaining. The Buccaneers would move to 2-1 with two games against the Panthers and one against the Saints.
The Dirty Birds cannot expect their opposition to lose another divisional matchup. In all likelihood, both teams would end with a 5-1 record within the South.
The next tiebreaker would be records against common opponents. We won't do a deep dive into that since it could go a hundred different ways with half a season remaining.
Needless to say, a Falcons win puts them on a clear path to their first division title in seven years. A loss puts them in a spot where they no longer control their own destiny.