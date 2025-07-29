Cordarrelle Patterson confirms what Falcons fans have known about Arthur Smith

Cordarrelle Patterson has credited Arthur Smith for getting his career back on track, which, for the most part, is probably correct.

Before arriving in Atlanta in 2021, Patterson was seen as a return specialist who couldn't find an offensive identity. However, that all changed when Smith got a hold of him as he had back-to-back seasons with 600-plus yards and 8-plus touchdowns.

Nevertheless, just because you revive someone's career doesn't mean you are a great NFL coach. That is the case for Smith, who continues to show his flaws as an offensive leader.

Cordarrelle Patterson hints at back-handed release by Arthur Smith and the Steelers

As mentioned yesterday, Cordarrelle Patterson is on the downslope of his career; he knows it, the fans know it, and teams know it.

Patterson is 34 years old, playing a position that players don't often make it into their 30s at. It is also much of the reason the Steelers decided to move on from the offensive playmaker.

Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) July 28, 2025

When you read between the lines of this post by CP, you can clearly infer that he was told something rude on his way out of the building.

While we don't know for sure who told him that he had nothing left to offer the team, it screams Arthur Smith.

This type of thing usually comes from a general manager, head coach, or coordinator.

Do we think a general manager who brought in Aaron Rodgers and continues to roll out one of the oldest rosters is going to call a guy in his mid-30s old and washed up?

As for Mike Tomlin, he is more defensive-minded. He hired Arthur Smith because he knew he could hand the keys over and not have to worry.

That is why this sounds like something that came from the offensive coordinator.

Who knows, maybe Patterson was mind-reading or simply was calling himself those things. But that seems unlikely.

All in all, there is no doubt in the minds of any Falcons fan that the Steelers won't get far as long as Arthur Smith is their play-caller.

