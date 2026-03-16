Dan Orvlosky dropped Tua Tagovailoa hot take all Falcons fans needed to hear

The Atlanta Falcons' move to sign Tua Tagovailoa is one that should've been bold but wasn't. His contract with the Miami Dolphins allowed them to sign him to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal that comes with no risk and all the rewards.

As for Tua, the decision made too much sense: he lands with a respected coaching staff, a consistent offensive line and running game, and a solid group of talented pass catchers.

Many analysts have praised both sides for the move, especially ESPN's Dan Orlovsky. For a fanbase that has gone through so much heartache, that is exactly what they need to hear.

The praise for the fit between Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons continues to skyrocket

What more do you need than a former-quarterback-turned-analyst's praise?

Tagovailoa is clearly in the prove-it time in his NFL career. If he doesn't perform, then he will see his opportunities dwindle, but if he does, his value will be through the roof. That is just how it works with former first-round quarterbacks.

We have seen plenty of these situations turn out positively: Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers and Sam Darnold with the Vikings and Seahawks, to name a couple. Tua can easily mimic that path.

He had more success with his original team than either of those guys ever did; he has shown more at this point in his career than they ever had. While things fell off the wagon for him and his team, the talent is still there. Not to mention, this might be the best overall team he has been a part of.

That said, he is still a long way away from even being named the starting quarterback. If we are being honest, Michael Penix Jr. still holds the advantage if he is healthy. The 2024 first-round pick is under contract for potentially three more years, and the franchise has more investment in his future.

The good news for Tua is that he is working with a coaching staff and front office that didn't draft Penix Jr. Stefanski won't give the job to his peer; it will be earned in training camp once he returns from injury.

It will be fascinating to see how things play out over the coming months. While we were in this position before with Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, the new coaching staff brings added hope to the fanbase. It is a new era that must get off on the right foot in 2026.