Darnell Mooney's release confirmed a message Ian Cunningham sent at the combine

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have released Darnell Mooney, it paves the way for Ian Cunningham to completely overhaul the wide receiver room. Other than Drake London, the Falcons have no long-term pieces in their WR room, and they still need to agree to an extension with him in the near future.

Many of the top-free agent receivers are out of Atlanta's price range, so the best course of action is to address the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even without a first-round pick, this WR class is stellar, so the Falcons should be able to land an impact pass-catcher or two using their Day 2 draft capital.

That is a lot of investment in the position, but given how Cunningham operates, it makes sense. While addressing the media at the NFL combine, Cunningham revealed he sees receiver as a "premium position" and that the Dirty Birds were planning to do their homework in evaluating the position.

This was before Mooney was ever cut, mind you. Even still, the Falcons conducted a few meetings with some receiver prospects in Indianapolis and got to witness a few prospects show out in receiver drills. So suffice it to say, Cunningham knew exactly what was coming when he made this comment.

The Falcons are planning to invest heavily at wide receiver, especially after Darnell Mooney was cut

Before landing in Atlanta, the 40-year-old spent time in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Chicago, so he should know a thing or two about a good receiver core. He brought Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and D.J. Moore to the Bears, had Torrey Smith and Anquan Boldin with the Ravens, and Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate, and later DeVonta Smith with with the Eagles, which is a lot of talent at one position.

However, fixing Atlanta's WR room will be easier said than done. London and Casey Washington are the only wideouts under contract, and they don't have the money to make a splash move for someone like Alec Pierce, which means rebuilding the receiver room will be done by developing players.

Washington was on a good trajectory until Raheem Morris refused to play him, so there's promise there. The goal should be continuing to add youth and explosiveness to the room not just to help unlock the potential of the offense, but to set Michael Penix Jr. up for the most success possible.

This means that Cunningham will likely have to get creative in his endeavors. There's always the option to try and go hunting for value in free agency, but the more receivers the Falcons have on rookie contracts, the easier it will be to sign London to the long-term extension he's been waiting for.

WR is clearly a top priority this offseason, so hopefully the moves this new regime makes are the right ones and playing it safe pays off.