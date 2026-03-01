Show-stealing combine WR could be the perfect fix to Falcons' major receiver issue

Wide receiver was the Atlanta Falcons' biggest problem on offense last season. Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins were throwing to Drake London (when he wasn't hurt), a struggling Darnell Mooney, and practice-squad players throughout the season.

Addressing the receiver position in the 2026 NFL Draft should be Ian Cunningham's No. 1 priority with their limited pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And it appears they are well aware of that, as one of their first meetings in Indianapolis was with an intriguing speedster.

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson said he’s met with the Falcons & Rams.



One of the fastest and most explosive WRs in the class. pic.twitter.com/bbJxsKDbYB — Damian Parson💰 (@DP_NFL) February 27, 2026

Brenen Thompson, a 5-foot-9, 164-pound receiver out of Mississippi State, would solve the lack of speed on the Falcons' roster after his blazing 4.26 40-yard dash was the best mark of the weekend.

While NFL.com gave him a middling 5.89 grade and labeled him an "average backup or special-teamer," sometimes that is based on his frame. If he can be used as a complement to Penix Jr.'s rocket arm, perhaps he could grow into a valuable piece for Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Brenen Thompson is the exact sort of field-stretching talent the Falcons must draft

The trio of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson combined for 235 receptions for 2,667 yards. The other nine players had 97 receptions for 1,036 yards. In case you can't tell, that is a problem. They rotated through Ray-Ray McCloud III, Casey Washington, and David Sills IV behind Mooney.

London, Mooney, Washington, Deven Thompkins, Chris Blair, and Dylan Drummond are the only receivers under contract for next season. Mooney will likely be released, giving the Dirty Birds one starting-caliber player.

Thompson is a potential diamond-in-the-rough prospect whose lack of size will kill his draft stock. That is the exact type of player the Falcons must take advantage of due to their lack of selections.

The Mississippi State receiver had a strong year, catching 57 passes for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns, with four carries for 14 yards and a touchdown. And true to his report, he averaged a stunning 18.5 yards per reception.

BRENEN THOMPSON FROM DEEP #HailState || 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/fiZ9TLW2qe — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 7, 2025

Think about what the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Taylor Gabriel meant to this offense during their Super Bowl run: Thompson could develop into a similar player mainly meant to provide a vertical element to an offense that desperately needs it.

As previously mentioned, the Falcons must take advantage of their strong-armed quarterback. Penix Jr.'s days at Washington were littered with precise, deep throws to talents like Rome Oduze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan.

It is something the Falcons haven't been able to take advantage of due to their lack of speed. Hopefully, Cunningham can snag the former Bulldog with a late-round pick in April.